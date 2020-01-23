January has finally felt like January for a few days, but that is being pushed out as a ton of moisture arrives for Friday.
A strong low-pressure system moving east-northeast toward us from the central U.S. will sweep up abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture, with strong lift ahead of a cold front. This will bring a period of rather heavy rain to the region Friday and Friday night, with widespread 1-2-inch amounts looking likely, and some locally heavier amounts.
The front edge of the approaching moisture may encounter just enough lingering cold air for some brief freezing rain or sleet on Friday morning, especially in higher elevations south of Roanoke. This shouldn't be a major problem but since it has been cold a few days, some icy spots may develop on roads where freezing rain can occur, especially south and west of Roanoke where the moisture may arrive earlier before Friday warms up much. Temperatures will warm above freezing quickly during the day. There may also be some mountain snow showers behind the cold front this weekend, mainly higher elevations west and northwest of Roanoke. This should serve as a reminder that some wintry precipitation may be possible even in the somewhat milder pattern setting up over the next couple of weeks, something I'll get back to in a few paragraphs.
The reference to "cool" in the headline may confuse you if you've seen social media references to a coming "torch" or at least an above normal temperature stretch over the next 2 weeks. The pattern ahead will not be a "torch" in terms of having frequent 60s-70s highs in our region like earlier in January, but temperatures will likely average above normal over the next 10 days to 2 week so or so. It will be cool, but not cold and not quite mild, on most of these days.
What it means for us is that we'll see a lot of 40s -- some 50s on afternoons, maybe a 60ish high every now and then, and 30s on some nights, maybe some 20s every now and then. It will be jacket weather more often than coat weather through at least Groundhog Day, and raincoat weather quite a bit, too. Normal this time of year for the New River/Roanoke valleys is low-mid 40s for highs, low-mid 20s for lows -- we'll be more upper 40s-mid 50s highs and 30s lows on most days.
A strong ridge of high pressure aloft over eastern Canada will bring much above normal temperatures to that area, but "much above" this time of year means near the freezing mark up there. We will not be under the core of the high pressure, but rather south of it, where a rather energized southern branch of the jet stream will bring periodic wet storm systems.
This pattern is very similar to what we see during an El Nino winter, which tends to be wet with above-normal temperatures -- often cool, but not cold, and rainy. The equatorial Pacific is considered to be in a neutral state but has some warm regions on its western side, something like what is known as a "Modiki" El Nino and often capable of combining wet with cold over the U.S. For now, we just have the wet.
One big caveat to consider going forward is that, in this type of pattern, it occasionally happens that a wet storm system can intersect marginally cold air, even with deep Arctic air not in play -- behind a cold front with some Canadian influence, a brief cold-air damming setup, or generated by dynamic cooling from an upper-level low -- to produce wet snow or wintry mix. If this were to happen during this timeframe, it would be the kind of thing where it might be in the 50s one day, near 32 degrees the next day with wet snow, then back up in the 40s and 50s the next day (or even later in the same day if it were a morning snow event), more like the type of snow events we often see in late February and March. Some of the long-range models do point to the possibility of such a wet snow event being possible in or near our region late next week, but that's of course way too far out to put a lot of stock in. Just keep it in the back of your mind for now that that sort of thing is possible in this type of cool, wet pattern.
Looking out farther, the entire winter boils down to whether or not the cold air densely banked over Alaska -- having one of its coldest winters in years after what was by far its hottest year on record in 2019 -- will eventually be released to pour south and southeast across North America in bulk. There still is no clear guidance on this, but some indications we may at least see some punches of it in February.
If that cold air does pour down and the train of wet storm systems stays intact, the middle part of February to early March could be very different than what we have been seen so far this winter in terms of winter storm potential. But that is two big "ifs" -- we don't know yet if that cold air will come down en masse, and we can't know for sure if the wet flow would remain in place and not get suppressed if such a cold outbreak did happen. Hopefully some of this will become a little clearer in days ahead.
It's just simply too early to write snow off, when either February or March has been our snowiest month in 5 of the last 8 years. Let's keep an eye on these wet systems that could intersect a little cold over the next couple of weeks, and then see if the big cold will make its move south farther down the road.
