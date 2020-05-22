The upper-level low that stalled west of us and soaked us for 3 1/2 days has moved on, and the sun is back out in the Roanoke and New River valleys. But the National Weather Service just put most of the region from Roanoke south and west under a flash flood watch until 10 p.m. on this Friday.
Why? Haven't we had enough? What did we do to deserve this?
The reason is more about the previous rain than the expected rain to come. Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening with a new upper-level disturbance zipping across our region. We've known this a few days, it's not a surprise. While most locations will see a quarter-inch or less from these showers and storms, a few heavier storms have the potential to dump a quick inch on some localized areas. Since streams are swelled and the ground totally waterlogged, these heavier downpours can trigger flash flooding much easier than they normally would.
If we hadn't just had widespread 6-12 inches of rain and some isolated even larger amounts, there probably wouldn't be a flash flood watch for this.
The National Weather Service carried very small flash flood watches this morning for areas downstream of Roanoke's Spring Valley Dam and the Carvins Cove dam. These were precautionary -- neither dam is expected to fail -- but it is at least remotely possible they could with water pouring over them.
Moving forward, we're going to have many warm, sticky days with sunshine, but there may be some occasional showery periods with disturbances moving through and the effects of daytime heating on a moist surface. It's the typical pattern we begin to see this time of year, especially moving into summer.
But having a low stall in place and spin rain on us for multiple days is not in the forecast for the foreseeable future.
