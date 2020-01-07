It's probably going to end up being a murky mixed precipitation event more than a scenic snowfall for much of the Roanoke and New River valleys, but it should be mostly over by early to mid afternoon.
Most forecast guidance has trended warmer aloft with precipitation on this Tuesday, which would suggest that it becomes more of a snow/sleet/rain mix, ending as cold rain, rather than purely snow falling for a long time, which would reduce accumulations in many locations. Whether that comes to fruition, we'll know soon. On the flip side, skies remained clear until the early morning hours, so there was a good amount of radiational cooling that may have deepened the cold, dry air the precipitation is falling through, which would allow for some evaporative cooling that could drop temperatures for a while as the initial precipitation falls through it.
Accumulations will probably end up closer to the 1 inch side of things, and perhaps below it, in the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and east of the Blue Ridge, with perhaps as much as 2 inches in spots across the New River Valley and the higher elevations nearby. The best chance of longer snow duration and some 2-4-inch amounts will be to the north and northwest of Roanoke, increasing as you approach the I-64 corridor, where those amounts may be common place and some spots may get 5 or 6.
This is a marginal situation that could easily bump up or down an inch with small changes. We don't fret much between a tenth or two-tenths of an inch of rain, which is what the difference in an inch of snowfall melts down to. The stakes, of course, are higher with that much more snow or wintry mix than with that much more rain.
After it passes this afternoon, we have a couple more days of seasonable cold (40s highs, 20s lows) before a rainy weekend warmup that portends what is likely to be a 1-to-2-week period of much above normal temperatures for our region and much of the East.
