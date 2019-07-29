We have had a weeklong run of outstanding summer weather for outdoor activities, relatively cool with low dew points at first, now fairly hot again but not all that humid, with almost no rain during this stretch, just a few tiny, short-lived afternoon pop-up showers that you never knew existed if you weren't under one for its 10-20-minute lifespan.
There is still no sign of a weather pattern on the horizon that would reprise the searing heat wave of 7-10 days ago, but showery, humid weather will return to our region after one more day of the drier pattern on this Monday.
A cold front will advance southeastward, then get stuck as a stationary front over or near our region the remainder of the week. The result will be daily periods of showers and thunderstorms, not pouring everywhere or all the time, but wetting the ground for most and leaving mud and puddles for some each day. Temperatures during this period will generally be 80s for highs and mid 60s to lower 70s for lows, with some variances owing to clouds and rain coverage on a given day.
The prospect of rain may be good news for many tending gardens, now that we've had a dry week after fairly widespread moderate rain last Tuesday, which came after a long period of uneven distribution of frequent showers and storms that flooded some and missed others. This week's rain looks likely to be unevenly spread as well. The better chances for more widespread and heavier rain will be toward the latter part of the week when there may be some moist southeasterly upslope surface flow against the mountains.
There is a disturbance in the Caribbean that may have some potential to develop into a tropical system as it tracks northwest toward Florida. Whether it will or not is highly in question, and there are some indications it will curve northeast out to sea in time. Just keep it in the back of your mind for now in case development becomes more likely and/or atmospheric patterns change to favor a path that would more heavily affect the U.S. or our region.