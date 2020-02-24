We'll see some rain on the front end of this, but not too much. We'll probably even get some snow on the back end of this week, but not too much of that either. What we will have a lot of is blustery cold into the weekend to end this mild meteorological winter and extended February.
Monday morning has brought the first of several waves of showery weather that will be making their way across our region through Wednesday. Amounts are likely to be well under an inch at most locations, as the main dynamics of the storm system will be northwest of us, with a significant snowstorm expected from the Upper Midwest across parts of the Great Lakes into the Northeast.
A cold front passing on Wednesday will turn the winds to the northwest, propelled further by deepening low pressure over the Northeast. This will usher in a genuinely wintry period of blustery winds and some intermittent mountain snow showers through the weekend. Lows will drop into the teens and 20s and highs will be in the 30s and 40s, actually about 10 degrees colder than normal for the end of February.
Northwest winds picking up moisture off the mostly ice-free Great Lakes and lifting it over the Appalachians will lead to rounds of snow showers, augmented by a couple of Alberta-clipper like disturbances moving through that northwest flow. Accumulating snow is not expected for the Roanoke and New River valleys, but there may be some flakes zipping through the breezes from time to time, especially late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, perhaps again Friday night and early Saturday with a clipper system. West Virginia's high country may end up with several inches during this period, with some white ground possible into Virginia's higher elevations west of I-77 and near the West Virginia state line.
Beyond this cold spell, there isn't much indication of any more wintry weather on the horizon. The winterlong tight polar vortex is continuing to show no signs of unloading its frigid goods on the lower 48, and most indications are that we revert back to a pattern of a western trough and eastern ridge for much of March, leading to warmer weather.
Meteorological winter appears likely to end up about Roanoke's fifth to eighth warmest on record when it concludes Saturday, having lost some ground from being on track for second just a few weeks ago, and the 1.6 inches of snow Roanoke has received will end up as the fourth lowest fall-to-spring snowfall total on record and least in 29 years unless it is added to unexpectedly late this week or by some fluke March/early April storm beyond our current sights. More on the superlatives of this mild weather in my next Weather Journal column on Wednesday.
