UPDATE 3:20 PM, 10/31/19: A tornado watch has been issued for all of the Roanoke/New River valleys eastward to the Richmond area until 11 p.m. The watch will most likely be lifted from west to east this evening as the squall line, now approaching the I-77 corridor, moves through. Strong straight-line winds remain the greatest hazard with these storms, but sufficient atmospheric shear does exist to produce rotating updrafts that may lead to a few tornadoes. The chance of tornadoes is expected to increase east of Roanoke into the evening with greater shear and instability parameters. After the squall line pushes through, a cold front will move through around mid-evening, leading to a night of gusty westerly to northwesterly winds, which has prompted the high wind warning for Roanoke/Blue Ridge and counties northwest of Roanoke, as well as a more widespread wind advisory. The overnight winds will likely result in far more widespread tree damage and power outages than the initial squall line will. END UPDATE
UPDATE 2:15 P.M., 10/31/2019: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 7 p.m. for portions of the New River Valley, including Giles, Pulaski and Wythe counties and elsewhere in Southwest Virginia including Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise counties and the cities of Bristol, Galax and Norton. Expect this to be expanded eastward with time.
UPDATE 11:15 A.M., 10/31/2019: A high wind warning has been issued for Roanoke and localities south along the Blue Ridge (Floyd, Carrol, Grayson counties) plus localities north and west of Roanoke (Botetourt, Rockbridge, Allehany, Bath counties) with a wind advisory elsewhere. This is for the potential of 50 mph to 60 mph winds behind the cold front tonight and early Friday. Some locations may also see strong winds in afternoon and early evening squals. A severe thunderstorm or tornado watch is probable later today. END UPDATE
UPDATE 8 A.M., 10/31/2019: A high wind watch has been issued for Roanoke and localities along Interstate 81 to the north and westward, with a wind advisory for the rest of our region, effective 6 p.m. this evening to noon Friday. To clarify: These wind advisories are NOT for the potential of afternoon/early evening storms with high winds, but rather for more persistent and widespread overnight and early Friday wind gusts behind a cold front that will likely reach 40 mph in most areas and may exceed 60 mph in some locations, especially ridgetop areas north and west of Roanoke. The afternoon/early evening threat of severe storms has not abated, and will likely be covered by a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch later today. A band of showers and storms, possibly a solid squall line or a series of shorter squall lines, is expected to move across the region in approximately the 3 to 7 p.m. timeframe, with damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes possible. Heavy rain is possible at any time today as waves of showers move through — we are still recovering from long-term drought, so widespread flooding problems are not expected, but small streams and ditches out of their banks or road flooding could develop in the more intense downpours. Temperatures will plummet after the front passes a given location this evening, with westerly to northwesterly winds picking up. Higher elevations west and northwest of Roanoke may see some snow overnight and early Friday, though it may difficult to tell it apart from everything else blowing in the wind. END UPDATE
------
It would be hard to come up with a worse weather outlook for what is normally trick-or-treat time on Halloween.
After off-and-on rain that could be heavy at times overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, we will probably see it let up for a while during the day Thursday. But an approaching strong cold front will bring another band of rain and thunderstorms through the region late Thursday afternoon into mid-evening, with the possibility not only for heavy rain but locally damaging winds as well with potentially severe thunderstorms in at least some locations.
The atmosphere will have enough spin from strong winds aloft that isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out with the stronger storms, especially in locations south and east of Roanoke that may have greater instability. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed much of our region and most of Virginia within an "enhanced risk" of severe storms on Thursday, which is the third highest level of 5, signifying the likelihood of fairly numerous storms reaching severe level.
There will be fairly gusty winds both before and after the storms with this dynamic storm system. Once the rain and storms push past, a cold front will move across the region Thursday evening, followed by gusty westerly to northwesterly wind gusts and a rapid drop in temperatures. The drop will be fast enough that some snow showers will likely develop in the higher elevations west of Roanoke, with light accumulations possible in West Virginia's mountains and perhaps the highest ridges of Virginia near the West Virginia state line. Don't be surprised if a few flakes blow into the New River Valley or onto the Blue Ridge late Thursday night and early Friday.
This dramatic Halloween of weather will set up a placid, cool period of mostly 50s highs and 20s/30s lows through the weekend and into next week.
