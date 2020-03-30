UPDATE 11PM, 3/30/2020: The red flag warning has expired, as winds have died down. We'll be flipping from warm and very dry conditions to cooler and very wet conditions quickly, with rain developing by Tuesday afternoon and continuing into early Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s. END UPDATE
You may or may not be familiar with the term "red flag warning" as they are infrequently issued for our region. But one has been issued through 8 p.m. on this Monday evening for counties along and just east of the Blue Ridge, including the greater Roanoke area.
A red flag warning signals heightened fire danger on this Monday afternoon and evening as gusty westerly winds, afternoon warmth into the 70s (not quite the record-setting 80s of the weekend) and low humidity combine to raise the risk that fires could spread quickly. Dew points in the 20s with temperatures in the 70s are producing relative humidity values in the 10-20% range.
The simple takeaway from this warning: Don't start fires this afternoon. Pick another day to have your socially distant home barbecue.
Neither the warmth nor the dryness is going to last long. A storm system taking a deep southerly path -- basically the overrunning winter storm track snow lovers were yearning for 2 months ago - will spread moisture into arriving cooler air -- these winds are related to a cold front passage after all -- and spread rainfall across our region Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s much of the day, which will feel quite chilly after recent 80s.
Late week and the weekend will see drier weather with cool to cold mornings and mild afternoons. Some frost may develop in outlying areas by Friday and Saturday mornings, though a widespread hard freeze is not expected. Highs will reach the 60s in the afternoons.
