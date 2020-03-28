Saturday weathermap 032820

By Saturday afternoon a warm front will be near or just north of our region. If this gets far enough north, as is forecast, another near-80-degree temperature day could result in the Roanoke area, and Sunday likely will be near that. Where the warm front and an approaching cold front come together near the Iowa-Illinois border will be the trigger point for a severe storms outbreak on Saturday afternoon. The dynamics sparking this will pass well northwest of our region on Sunday.

 Weather Prediction Center | NOAA

Friday not only brought Roanoke's first 80+ degree high temperature since Oct. 4, but the hottest March 27 since the start of official local weather records in 1912. Roanoke's high temperature soared to 86 degrees, beating out the 85 from the same date in 1921. Blacksburg tied its March 27 record from 2007 at 79.

Warmth is continuing into the weekend. There is some question as to whether a warm front will lift north in time for another near-80 day in the Roanoke Valley on this Saturday, but even if it doesn't and we stay in the 60s to lower 70s, morning lows are running about 20 degrees above normal hovering near 60 on this Saturday morning, with similar or even slightly warmer lows on Sunday morning. It's more like late May or early June than late March.

Sunday will likely bring about another day of widespread 70s and some lower 80s. A cold front pushing through by afternoon may bring some showers and even a few thunderstorms to disrupt sun time, but widespread, long-duration rainfall is not expected.

The week ahead will take a different course by mid-to-late week, with a cool, damp period Tuesday-Wednesday as a low tracks south of us, and then dry with cool to cold mornings and mild afternoons by late week. There is some risk of morning frost late in the week, though not a widespread hard freeze.

Elsewhere on this Saturday, parts of the Midwest centered on northern Illinois appear to be gearing up for a rampant severe storms risk on this Saturday, with tornadoes quite likely. It's a reminder that typical spring weather hazards continue even as we're heavily focused on a spreading global health hazard. Stay weather aware even as you distance yourselves from one another in the weeks ahead.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Tags

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Load comments