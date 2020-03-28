Friday not only brought Roanoke's first 80+ degree high temperature since Oct. 4, but the hottest March 27 since the start of official local weather records in 1912. Roanoke's high temperature soared to 86 degrees, beating out the 85 from the same date in 1921. Blacksburg tied its March 27 record from 2007 at 79.
Warmth is continuing into the weekend. There is some question as to whether a warm front will lift north in time for another near-80 day in the Roanoke Valley on this Saturday, but even if it doesn't and we stay in the 60s to lower 70s, morning lows are running about 20 degrees above normal hovering near 60 on this Saturday morning, with similar or even slightly warmer lows on Sunday morning. It's more like late May or early June than late March.
Sunday will likely bring about another day of widespread 70s and some lower 80s. A cold front pushing through by afternoon may bring some showers and even a few thunderstorms to disrupt sun time, but widespread, long-duration rainfall is not expected.
The week ahead will take a different course by mid-to-late week, with a cool, damp period Tuesday-Wednesday as a low tracks south of us, and then dry with cool to cold mornings and mild afternoons by late week. There is some risk of morning frost late in the week, though not a widespread hard freeze.
Elsewhere on this Saturday, parts of the Midwest centered on northern Illinois appear to be gearing up for a rampant severe storms risk on this Saturday, with tornadoes quite likely. It's a reminder that typical spring weather hazards continue even as we're heavily focused on a spreading global health hazard. Stay weather aware even as you distance yourselves from one another in the weeks ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.