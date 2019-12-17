Readers were asked to e-mail in their memories of the December 2009 snowstorm. Below are those accounts, in their own words, in full.
---
We live on a farm in Montgomery County, and the scope of the 12/18-19/09 storm took us by surprise. We are on a secondary road with a steep north-facing gravel driveway, and it was a relief that it occurred over a weekend to let us prepare for getting out the first of the week. We also have horses, four at the time, and to our surprise, they loved cavorting in the snow – SO MUCH snow! We’ve lived on this farm for just a bit over 16 years, and our very favorite photo of all that time was one taken the morning of the 19th (attached). We had just turned the horses out, and they ran, played, made snow angels, and cantered up a hill in a far pasture. I carried a bale of hay out for them, and once they spotted me coming, they turned around and snowplowed down the hill. It made the work ahead much more worthwhile!
Roxanne Gile
Christiansburg
---
The December 2009 storm brought me my beloved big brown tabby cat, Dumplet. Cold and terrified of brooms, he turned up at the Salem apartment of a young woman from my church. She could not keep him, but knowing I'm a cat person — one who regards cats as people — she offered him to me and paid for his surgery to prevent his lady-chasing. Ten years later, he's the companion of this elderly widow keeping me company at bedtime. Evenings now he gets a treat of tuna containing the medicine to prolong his life.
Frances Stebbins
Salem
---
The snow started falling early in the afternoon and I became worried. My 12-year-old daughter Jessica, and her friends Taylor and Meija, had earned roles starring as orphans in Mill Mountain Theater’s production of Annie Jr. I was the parent in charge to drive the kids from our homes in Blacksburg to Roanoke that day.
By the time I called Meija telling her that we are on our way to pick her up, she waved us off. Her family lives on the top of Brush Mountain and the roads up to her house had become impassable. But I was still determined to get Jessi and Taylor to their performance that they had rehearsed so hard for.
Taylor lived in an odd neighborhood of Blacksburg, with four roads leading down into a deep pit. There was snow on the ground, and it was with some trepidation that I drove our mighty Taurus Wagon down the hill. But having grown up in Austria I refused to be intimidated by a little bit of snow. Alas, getting out of the pit proved to be challenging. My downfall was a stop sign close to the top, a stop which cost us all momentum and the ability to escape the pit. After two failed attempts I placed the girls on the hood of the car to add weight and traction. Thus, with spinning wheels but going about two miles per hour, horn blaring to warn other drivers, we finally were able to plow through the offending intersection and make it to the rim. The girls were frozen and wet from the snow that was now falling in big flurries and was thrown in their faces by the windshield wipers. I probably should have turned off those wipers.
We made good time to I-81 and entered it at the Christiansburg ramp. Traffic was slow, but still moving, and we had plenty of time to make it to the show. We settled into the car, all cozy with the heater on, and the girls were singing and drinking a soda. After a couple of miles, traffic had slowed to a crawl, the soda bottles were empty, but Jessi’s bladder was full. So she announced that she would withdraw to the back of the station wagon and relieve herself into one of the empty bottles. Imagining the unfortunate sensual offenses from the inevitably soaked carpet after such an attempt, I pleaded with rising panic in my voice for her to consider an alternative. It did not help my case, that that alternative was to wade through ankle deep snow and hide behind a guard rail, as the drivers in the other cars politely turned their heads away to not have to witness the events outside.
Shortly before the Dixie Caverns exit, traffic came to a complete stand-still. There is a small hill, and one truck had attempted to pass another truck and both were stuck, blocking both lanes. No problem, I say to myself, this Austrian laughs at snow. We made it to the exit ramp on the break-down lane and then typed in the coordinates into the GPS unit to take us to Mill Mountain Theater. Needless to say, the GPS did not know about the blizzard and directed us through the worst backroads known to man even in good weather, including – true story – a shortcut through a truck parking lot that had not exactly been cleared of snow at the time.
When we finally made it to Roanoke, the show was long over. But there was a pleasant surprise: Knowing that we would be stuck for a while, Mill Mountain Theater’s then only employee and director, Ginger Poole, had arranged for us to stay in actors’ housing at the Mill Mountain Theater Atelier on Salem Avenue. A good part of the cast and some of the parents were there. We went out as a group, found a wonderful restaurant that was open despite the blizzard, and upon our return to the Theater Atelier, spent the rest of the night sharing my laptop computer which miraculously had picked up an unsecured Wi-Fi signal from a nearby building.
The next day we woke up to a beautiful winter wonder land, with downtown Roanoke covered under a thick blanket of snow, and we were the first ones out tracing our foot prints on the empty Market Place.
Gregor Wollman
Blacksburg
---
As I recall, I managed to get my driveway half-way shoveled out on Saturday, Dec. 19. On Sunday morning I decided to see if the newspaper had come (it hadn't) and proceeded to slip on some black ice and break my ankle in two places. My winter storm "break" resulted in me missing work for six or seven weeks and the only broken bone I've ever had in 72 years.
Andy Hare
Chamblissburg
---
The weekend of the December 2009 Snowstorm, we had plans to visit my sister-in-law’s family for the weekend in Northern Virginia. Knowing the storm was coming, our goal was to leave town that Friday afternoon and head up I-81 ahead of the storm since it was coming up from the South. Unfortunately, I could not get away from work before the snow started falling and by the time we loaded our Suburban with us, our three teenage daughters, 2 large Golden Retrievers, luggage, and Christmas presents, the roads were already turning white and had become very slick.
By the time we got to Lexington on 81 North, the road looked like a scene from a disaster movie. There were cars, trucks and SUV’s stuck in the median and the right shoulder every few feet. I just gripped the wheel tight, slipped into 4WD and tried to keep a straight path going about 25 to 30 mph while avoiding braking. I was mad at myself for not leaving sooner and for putting my family in harm’s way, but my Suburban never once slipped. After several hours of this tense slow trip, we were passing mile marker 250 just North of Harrisonburg when suddenly and magically, as if we had busted through an invisible curtain in a single moment, there was no more storm! The road was instantly dry and black, my wipers strained against a suddenly dry windshield and after getting over the initial shock of the moment, I realized that we had out run the northern edge of the storm! I turned off the wipers, slipped back into 2 WD, and pushed the edge of the speed limit so as to not allow it to catch me for the rest of our trip.
When we arrived at the guard shack of our family’s gated community, the guard came out and looked incredulously at our Suburban and said “where in the world have you come from?” I told him that I had out run a storm coming up from I 81 and probably within an hour he would see for himself what we had been through. Sure enough, within 45 minutes it was snowing hard. The snow did not stop until later the next day after about 20 inches of accumulation.
The next day was equally memerable as we had tickets to see "The Nutcracker" in a theater in downtown Washington, D.C. that was open for anyone who could get there. Since my sister-in-law owned a Limo company, they had their Hummer limo come and pick up our two families of 12 people and we made the trip through the snow covered roads in that Hummer from Loudon county into downtown D.C. Virtually nobody was on the roads as they were not drivable and the theater could not believe we had made it in from that far out, even in a Hummer.
Afterward, we drove around D.C. and the mall area (often jumping curbs and sidewalks that were not visible under the piles of snow) and watched as people that lived in the city were out playing football games, building snowmen, and having snowball fights. They all would stop long enough to marvel at the giant white Hummer filled with people riding around the city in an epic snowstorm. It is a memory that we will never forget and I learned that if I have to travel ahead of a storm, to ALWAYS leave soon enough before it hits as I never want to drive through something like that again.
Mike Tilley
Bonsack
--
During the week before the wedding , we were busy making preparations and weren't aware of any weather issues. The only auspicious note came from our wedding cake lady who for some reason believed it was going to snow on Friday, the day before the wedding. We just thought she was looking for an excuse to drop off the cake early…..
The snow began to fall in earnest on Friday afternoon, December 18th. Luckily, most of the wedding party had arrived and made their way to the Hotel Roanoke in preparation for the rehearsal that night. By 5 p.m. that afternoon, the roads were pretty much impassible and much more snow was on the way, so we gave the rehearsal at the Maridor a pass and just headed over to Nawab’s for the rehearsal dinner. It was a great night, we watched the snow fall during dinner, made toasts, and then walked back to the Hotel in this stunning snow storm.
The day of the wedding dawned with 18 inches of snow blanketing the city. The day was filled with frantic phone calls, a stranded judge, questionable bus transportation, and nephews and groomsmen shoveling snow to retrieve the wedding dress from our home in Raleigh Court.
The wedding was wonderful with the snow acting as this sparkling backdrop to the area's holiday decorations. Over the years my daughter's friends still point to this wedding as the most memorable and special of them all.
Thanks for bringing back these memories, I attached some pictures of the snow coming down.
Jeff Copeland
Roanoke
---
We were, and still are, living in Lexington. Our daughter Amanda was working in Northern Virginia, and one of her good friends, Laura, with whom she had played lacrosse at Washington & Lee, was flying in to DC on December 18 for the weekend and a Sunday function in Atlanta. Her flight was arriving from Mozambique, where she was in the Peace Corps. Laura would later marry our son, also a W&L grad. The girls were determined to drive to Lexington for the weekend.
I was working at VMI, and, seeing the snow forecast, I “strongly” encouragd them to stay in NVA. Of course, that’s like a dare for two girls in their early 20s.The snow began falling fast about 3 pm. Friday afternoon. By this time I knew the girls had made up their minds, and I was still at work. About 4:30 I left my office with an arm full of paperwork and other items. I brushed the fast accumulating snow from my car and headed home. It was slick, but I made it. When I arrived, I could not find my wallet which contained about $200 in cash. After searching everywhere, I realized that one of the “other items” in my arms when I left the office was probably my wallet which, I could only conclude, had gone flying when I brushed the snow from my car. I had a meltdown in front of my wife, then drove back to my office, and my colleague Jeff and I searched with flashlights and car headlights in what was now about 4” of snow for over 30 minutes. No luck...then on the return trip home my mph hit 70 as I spun up a road leading to our house, then somehow made it to the driveway.
Now, I have no wallet and our daughter and her friend are driving in a blizzard on I-66 and I-81. I have no idea what my blood pressure hit that afternoon and evening. The girls were able to pull in behind a snow plow which they followed for about 80 miles on I-81, taking 4 hours for those last 80 miles. They pulled into Lexington 25 minutes before I-81 was shut down. In the interim, the snow depth had reached a foot, and I knew they could not make it to our house. So, about 10 pm, I took my shovel and walked about 3/4 of a mile to Main Street and dug out an area in front of an unoccupied house where they could temporarily park the car. They arrived about 11 pm, and the only footwear Laura coming from Mozambique were socks and sandals. Of course they think this is a lark and are laughing like hyenas as we trudge back to our house for cocktails and dinner at midnight.
The next morning the depth of the snow measured 26” at our house. Laura was scheduled to catch a plane out of DC for Atlanta on Sunday. So, I have to dig out our driveway, which took me three hours on Saturday afternoon. Then I retraced my steps to Main Street to dig out Amanda’s car for their return trip on Sunday. Somehow they made it safely back to DC, and Laura’s plane was the first flight which made it out of Reagan..
Epilogue - My back survived all of the shoveling, and I canceled all my credit cards and was issued a new drivers license. My wife bought me a new wallet for Christmas. In late January after much of the snow melted, I made one more futile attempt to again find my wallet. A few days later following some rain, I walked into my office, and there lying on my desk was my wallet, everything intact including the cash. My colleague Jeff had spotted it that morning, the rain having uncovered it from the snow. To say the least, it was weekend neither my wife, my daughter, my daughter-in-law, and I will never forget.
Jeff Strickler
Lexington
--
On 18 Dec 2009, I was in Baghdad, and the temperature was a balmy 70s degrees; a welcome relief from the 120s we had experienced all summer. There wasn’t a hint of snow in the air then, nor during my whole year there. But yet I was still worried about snow - in particular what was heading for Roanoke half a world away.
I had deployed to Iraq from Hanscom AFB just outside Boston, MA. Obviously this was an “unaccompanied” tour, so my family was living on base in MA. Except for the oldest, who was in his freshman year at VT (my alma mater). Semester finals had just concluded, and he was due to fly out of ROA on the 18th. That semester was his longest absence from the nest since birth, and thus mama hen was very anxious to have him back with the brood for the holiday. So the forecast in Roanoke also had her full attention.
Fortunately, JD had made a friend in a fellow student from Goodview. Meredith had kindly invited him to spend the night of the 17th with her family and then take him to the airport the next day. They kept a wary eye on the forecast, and my son wisely decided to call the airlines. He was able to move his departure up to the 6 AM flight - without incurring a fee (were airlines kinder back then?). He and Meredith stayed up the whole night and left for the airport around 4 AM. He has traveled a lot since then, but he still rates the security line that morning as the worst he’s ever endured. Obviously, others had the same idea as he, and of course that led to the flight being overbooked. The airline was offering $500 vouchers for passengers willing to give up their seat - big money for a college student, but my son resisted, and eventually the flight headed north with him aboard. He recalls landing at Logan Airport before the first flakes had fallen in Virginia, but once back on base he watched the news about the storm and the major flight cancellations, including his original flight. If not for his foresight, he probably would not have made it home for at least one more day, maybe two. His mother was certainly glad that wasn’t the case. Communications back then not being what they are today, and given the time difference, it was mid-afternoon in Baghdad before I got news that the saga was over. So even though only one of my family actually lived it, and even he never saw the snow it produced, all the family remembers the “blizzard” of ‘09.
Doug Anderson, Colonel (Ret), USAF
Dublin, VA
