A stormy Wednesday has given way to a windy Thursday, as a cold front has passed. This will be a significant cold front, and not the last we'll see over the next couple of weeks.
Low temperatures will fall into the 30s across much of our region both Friday and Saturday mornings, with some mid 20s to lower 30s lows possible, especially in rural areas and locations west of Roanoke. Saturday morning will likely be the colder of the two, and winds may die down enough for frost to develop. Keep in mind that a mid 30s temperature, measured at 6 feet off the ground, often means a subfreezing temperature settling t ground level on a clear, calm night, so even Roanoke's projected above-freezing lows could lead to some frost.
Measures to protect or move tender outdoor vegetation are strongly advised the next couple of mornings, even more so on Saturday. This will not be the last time in the days ahead this will be recommended, and it might even be colder for a little longer with later cold blasts, as the atmospheric pattern has finally shifted to one with northern latitude blocking high pressure, buckling the jet stream southward over the continental U.S. It appears at this time that the hardest part of the coming freeze will be north and west of our region, but it's worth monitoring in case a longer, deeper freeze develops for our region as well.
Temperatures will moderate to milder levels -- mainly 50s and 60s -- this weekend before the next storm system arrives. This will likely bring a wet Easter to our region, with some thunderstorms possible into early next week. The most significant issue with this storm system is the potential for a major severe storms outbreak over the South this weekend. Uncertain yet whether that will include our region, though it appears the worst will be to the south.
Speaking of severe storms, Wednesday's outbreak was substantial, with many reports of wind damage and some hail in Southwest Virginia. A tornado warning was issued for several localities west of Roanoke -- the sirens sounded on the Virginia Tech campus -- based on a radar-observed tight rotation, but blessedly, no ground-truth tornado appears to have emanated from that. The volatile shifts between mild and cold may lead to more periods of storminess ahead.
