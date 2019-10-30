Halloween severe risk

Much of Virginia has been placed in the orange "enhanced risk" for severe storms on Halloween, which is the third highest of 5 categories of potential for severe weather. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible with Thursday's storms.

It would be hard to come up with a worse weather outlook for what is normally trick-or-treat time on Halloween.

After off-and-on rain that could be heavy at times overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, we will probably see it let up for a while during the day Thursday. But an approaching strong cold front will bring another band of rain and thunderstorms through the region late Thursday afternoon into mid-evening, with the possibility not only for heavy rain but locally damaging winds as well with potentially severe thunderstorms in at least some locations.

The atmosphere will have enough spin from strong winds aloft that isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out with the stronger storms, especially in locations south and east of Roanoke that may have greater instability. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed much of our region and most of Virginia within an "enhanced risk" of severe storms on Thursday, which is the third highest level of 5, signifying the likelihood of fairly numerous storms reaching severe level.

There will be fairly gusty winds both before and after the storms with this dynamic storm system. Once the rain and storms push past, a cold front will move across the region Thursday evening, followed by gusty westerly to northwesterly wind gusts and a rapid drop in temperatures. The drop will be fast enough that some snow showers will likely develop in the higher elevations west of Roanoke, with light accumulations possible in West Virginia's mountains and perhaps the highest ridges of Virginia near the West Virginia state line. Don't be surprised if a few flakes blow into the New River Valley or onto the Blue Ridge late Thursday night and early Friday.

This dramatic Halloween of weather will set up a placid, cool period of mostly 50s highs and 20s/30s lows through the weekend and into next week.

