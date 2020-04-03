There are going to be lots of nice days for whatever socially distant outdoor activities you can find to do in the Roanoke and New River valleys, with only a few light showers and generally mild to warm temperatures.
The next couple of mornings will be a bit chilly -- 30s to lower 40s on Sunday morning -- but not quite freezing in most areas and with some breezes that will ward off most frost formation. Sheltered rural valleys might see some patchy frost on Saturday morning if the wind can settle for a while.
High pressure will bring sunny, mostly dry weather through the weekend, forestalling the approach of a cold front. That front may be close enough for some scattered light showers late Sunday and Monday, but will likely stall and get lifted north as a warm front next week, leaving us mostly dry and with temperatures pushing into the 70s most days, maybe even near 80 by midweek.
Another front may make a more forceful push late next week, but moisture levels from this distance look unlikely to build sufficiently for prolonged, widespread or intense rainfall. There may however be another round of passing showers and even thunderstorms by late Wednesday as this front moves through.
Through this relatively dry period, be aware of the risk of fires getting out of control, especially on a breezy day like this Friday.
Still no sign of deep-freeze cold that would widely damage blooming and budding plants, but do pay attention for the brief frost/freeze periods that may develop between the warmer spells in weeks ahead, especially the farther you are away from cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.