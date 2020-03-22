Get ready for a soggy start and middle of the new week.
Two storm systems, one behind the other, will spread moisture over the region overnight into early Monday and then again Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The first will encounter a wedge of cooler air banked against the mountains, so expect a chilly, wet day on Monday with temperatures stuck mostly in the 40s, creeping no higher than the lower 50s.
We'll have a break between the systems on Tuesday, with maybe a few peeks of sun and high nearer 60. But a second low-pressure system arrives later Tuesday into Wednesday, spreading moisture over a somewhat weaker wedge of cooler air, which should erode entirely during the day on Wednesday.
Between these two systems, many locations in our region will top an inch of rain.
Late week brings on sunny and warmer weather before more showers by the weekend. No sign of either a harsh late freeze or extremely warm dry period yet on the horizon.
