UPDATE 10:30 AM, 1/31/2020: Coverage of wet snow has been a little larger than expected, even into lower elevations, in parts of the western Carolinas this morning. The precipitation is generally moving northeast with entire area of precipitation being nudged eastward. This makes it a close call as to whether heavier precipitation rates capable of piling a little in the grass can reach the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, where there is the best chance for maybe seeing an inch or two. Lower elevations of the Roanoke and New River valleys may see some snowflakes later today, but lacking intensity/duration of precipitation as the shield mainly scrapes east and surface temperatures several degrees above freezing will likely preclude accumulation. The system appears to be moving even faster than projected so it may be mostly done by early evening. END UPDATE
-----
For those hoping this weekend's storm system would provide a decent snow opportunity in what has been a very winter-challenged winter in Southwest Virginia and much of the eastern U.S., the short answer for what has gone wrong with its evolution is, well, everything.
It is not really cold enough -- we knew that from the start. But the storm system is also too late in organizing, not providing enough help for itself with a deepening low, strong backside flow and a lowering of the freezing level through dynamic cooling that might have compensated for the marginal cold, as has happened with several similar scenarios over the years. It will move through too fast, mainly this Friday afternoon and evening, not maximizing the surface cold of a Saturday morning.
And perhaps most of all, it just won't produce enough precipitation to matter much in our region anyway. Light rain, with maybe some wet snowflakes mixed in, mainly at higher elevations, will scrape the region, possibly even missing some of us to the east. Amounts will be light, under a tenth of an inch of total moisture most places. Better chances for a little more will be south and east of Roanoke.
If there is white in the grass this evening anywhere, it will probably be along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, from Bent Mountain through Floyd, Carroll and Grayson counties, and even that is looking doubtful. The 5,000-foot-plus elevations of Mount Rogers and Whitetop might get an inch or two if the moisture is toward the top end of potential. Down to 2,000 feet or so has an outside shot an inch or two.
On Saturday, the sun will pop out and the temperature will run to the mid 40s to lower 50s across our region. That would have happened anyway even with snow, rapidly melting it. We'll probably see 60s by Monday, with a cooldown late next week -- maybe even another marginal iffy wintry precipitation flirtation late next week, not that any of us will be in the mood to consider such a thing.
I would say this a metaphor for the winter as a whole, but really, there haven't been many snow opportunities to miss, and the little one on January 7 actually maximized what was available for it.
This is a winter that is just shy about showing up at all n our part of the world. It's an extremely cold winter in Alaska and parts of the Arctic region, which is saying a lot considering how cold it is normally there, but the tightly wound polar vortex isn't showing any signs of letting that cold air pour southward.
Other oscillations are out of whack for sustained winter in the foreseeable future, and actually likely to become more so over the next couple weeks, not allowing even modest cold air in for more than a couple days. Canadian cold air masses will favor the West more than the East at least through mid-February.
So we'll let the groundhog have his say on Sunday and then continue to watch for short-term wintry precipitation setups, which can occur even in a milder pattern, and whether or not yet another late-arriving cold surge with season-redefining snowfall is on tap in late February and/or March, a la 2005 and 2009 and 2012 and 2013 and 2015 and 2018.
