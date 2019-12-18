Thursday will dawn as one of the colder mornings we've had yet this season, with teens to lower 20s lows. But we'll be gradually warming through the weekend and into early next week, and likely be staying dry all the way to Christmas and beyond.
By next week, high pressure will be building over much of the central and eastern U.S., leading to a surge of warmth that will probably lead to highs in the 60s for Christmas Eve and Christmas in the Roanoke area. Roanoke's record high for Christmas Day is 68 from 1983 -- notably, the only sub-70 daily high temperature in the entire month of December. It's too early to say whether it will be warm enough to challenge that mark, but this Christmas looks like one for kids to get out and ride their new bikes rather than sledding or throwing snowballs, something we haven't been able to do here on Christmas in 9 years.
This won't necessarily to be the start of a long-lasting warm pattern. There are mixed signals, but we may flip to something colder by early January.
There is a low-pressure system tracking south of us over the weekend. Earlier it looked like there might be some chance it pumped moisture into the cold air for a shot a snow or wintry mix this system. Now it appears the system will probably be suppressed and stay south of us, and also a bit slower, allowing the cold air to escape even if somehow it did push moisture this far north. This is not expected as of this time, and we are likely to stay dry.
This is all much different than 10 years ago, with deep snow cover following the Dec. 18-19, 2009, snowstorm I recalled in Wednesday's Weather Journal column. Nothing like that headed down the pike for us anytime soon.
