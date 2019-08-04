While there have some pop-up showers and storms around, the weekend has been more sparse with storms than appeared likely late last week. The stubborn front settled a little farther south, we got some cloud cover to hold temperatures and instability down on Friday, then got in a bit more stable, at times sinking air behind the storms in North Carolina and southeastern Virginia on Saturday and Sunday. So that kept things from getting too stormy over the weekend.
This week offers nothing surprising or on the "wow" factor in terms of weather for Southwest Virginia. We'll see lots of 80s to lower 90s highs, 60s to near 70 lows and scattered afternoon storms through Wednesday. The storms may pick up in intensity and coverage late Wednesday as a cold front approaches, and then we'll get a few degrees cooler and much drier for late week, warming again into the coming weekend.
That's all pretty much in the range of what is considered normal for early August in our region. We will have some warm to hot days, but not extreme heat, and the bulk of the cooler air behind the coming front appears likely to stay north of our region.
There may be some tendency toward northwest flow and slightly cooler than normal temperatures over the next 1-2 weeks. It's still early to say for sure, but it is very reasonable to think summer has peaked, though it hasn't let go entirely yet.