Finally a real dry-out.
The immediate Roanoke area got off light on this past week's rain, with just 0.71 inch officially on Wednesday night and Thursday morning and little or no rain Thursday afternoon into Friday. Some storms popped around the region on both of those days. No matter -- it's been a soggy latter half of May across our region, with Roanoke's wettest May and seventh wettest month at any time of year on record, 11.44 inches.
But the sogginess looks to be over for a long time. A cold front has swept out the stickiness on this Saturday, and high pressure will be in charge through at least Wednesday, leading to a series of dry days.
After Saturday's warmth that could reach the lower 80s in the Roanoke area, we'll have a couple of cooler days with 70s highs and 40s/50s lows, before 80s highs/60s lows return for the middle part of the coming week, which will be inside meteorological summer (June 1-Aug 31, cut off even with calendar months for statistical convenience).
Even once some moisture returns and a cold front approaches late in the week, the spigot of juicy air into the tropics has been shut off, so we'll be looking at some scattered showers and thunderstorms, not multi-day pouring rain episodes. Deep into June, the pattern seems to favor mostly dry conditions for our region with occasional periods of showers and thunderstorms.
This is just what the doctor ordered after the waterlogged air and ground of late May. Enjoy some time outside if you can.
