Mid-level clouds fill the sky over Cahas Mountain and rusty late-fall foliage on Thursday, November 21, a week before Thanksgiving.

The weather pattern nationally is quite dynamic on this Thanksgiving week. But it won't have greatly inclement effects on Southwest Virginia.

We'll start the week with a couple of mild, mostly sunny days, then a cold front will bring showers late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with some windy, slightly chilly weather behind the front on Wednesday. Those winds may end up being the biggest weather threat this week -- we almost always see some sporadic power outages if there are 50 mph gusts, which there may be.

We return to placid, dry weather with seasonable temperatures (50s highs, 30s lows) both for turkey time on Thanksgiving Day and for Black Friday/VT vs. UVa football, with perhaps more widespread rain by Saturday with the next front.

That's pretty much the summary, here. It will be a much different story in the central U.S., where a powerhouse  low-pressure system will bring a band of heavy snow across parts of the Plains states and Upper Midwest, with severe storm and heavy rain impacts farther south, and lots of wind in many places. The main dynamics from this storm will track across the Great Lakes into Canada, so we'll just get a frontal passage and fairly meager showers.

There will be another storm system late week with a similar track, though perhaps enough farther south for more substantial rain in our region. The storm tracks and current placement of cold air are still too far north and west for any appreciable wintry precipitation risk, other than mountain snow showers mainly in West Virginia and the highest Virginia mountains near the West Virginia border behind the cold fronts. This is all pretty typical for late November. 

