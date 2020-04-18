A round of rain showers is starting to pull out on this Saturday morning, which will leave a partly cloudy, windy and fairly cool day in its wake, behind a cold front. It might make it close to 60 before falling into the 30s for Sunday morning -- again, take care of the tender outdoor vegetation, especially in more rural areas where it may fall closer to the freezing mark. Sunday looks to be sunny in the morning with highs reaching the 60s, and a chance of showers creeping in by late afternoon.
Southwest Virginia is between the areas of most active weather, with a developing Sunday severe storms risk to the south and wintry like snow risks far to the north. The result will be another fairly tame round of showers into Monday with the next cold front. This will renew the mild to cool but dry days at midweek, highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s, before more showers with another cold front late in the week.
It's basically an occasional April showers pattern with not much chance, locally, of severe storms over the next week, and some really nice days in between. It appears likely our region will be between deep chill and extreme warmth over the next 10-14 days or so, with some periods of showers every few days. This will help get the April buds opening toward May flowers.
