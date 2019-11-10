If you live at an elevation above 1,500 feet or so, or somewhere west of Roanoke, there's a pretty good chance you will have snow falling at a decent clip sometime early Tuesday. And don't rule it out even for the Roanoke Valley or points east.
For most of the New River Valley, the I-81 corridor, the Blue Ridge, Roanoke Valley and points east, it probably won't last long enough or fall hard enough with temperatures near or below freezing for it to accumulate too much. Some white on the grass, maybe a localized spot of an inch on a ridgetop, is about the most we can expect. The higher up you are, the farther west you are, relative to Roanoke, the better chance you have of seeing the season's first whiteness. (Note: Roanoke actually reported its first official snowflakes on Friday morning after the last cold front.)
The best chance of accumulating snow will be west of I-77, along the higher ridges near the Virginia-West Virginia state line, and in West Virginia itself, where many locations may see 1-3 inches as Arctic air behind a cold front cuts into the back side of an advancing rain shield.
Once this Arctic front goes by, temperatures more akin to mid-January -- in many cases, below even averages for that time of year -- will settle in, with teens to lower 20s lows both Wednesday and Thursday mornings and highs failing to make 40 in many places both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly moderate toward the weekend back to 40s/50s highs and 20s/30s lows. It appears the late week will be a mostly dried period, with previous indications of a possible wet storm system likely not coming to fruition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.