This past week brought a brush of snow early Wednesday and a considerable though not overwhelming level of ice on Friday. The start of the week ahead, despite some early indications it might, will not bring Southwest Virginia a third round of wintry precipitation.
Well, some sleet might be possible with the initial drops of rain early Monday morning, and maybe some isolated pockets of brief freezing rain near Interstate 64. There may also be the usual mountain snow showers on the back side of the storm by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
But the overall track of the next storm system is just too far north to allow cold enough air to remain as it sweeps Gulf of Mexico moisture northward. An approximate Arkansas to West Virginia track on the surface low with the next storm would only produce significant wintry precipitation here with a heavily wedged Arctic air mass several degrees below freezing to start with, which we don't have. We'll have 30s lows the next couple of mornings, not quite freezing in most of the Roanoke and New River valleys, and the low's track will sweep milder air and moisture northward into our region with ease. The Northern Virginia/DC area may start with some wintry mix, but even there it will change over to plain rain for most of the storm.
So, after some peekaboo sunshine on Saturday afternoon and even more sun on Sunday, it will rain some more Monday and Tuesday, though perhaps not large amounts in our region, as the swath of heaviest rain will be near and just north of the low's track through Kentucky and West Virginia.
It will get cold -- 40s highs/20s lows -- behind the cold front for late week as it also dries out.
Next weekend does present a little bit of intrigue, as an upper-level trough digging into the Southeast may be on a track at least vaguely similar to some storm systems that have produced snow in our neck of the woods in the past. At least one major forecast model has been showing some snow in our region by the weekend, but most others dig this system too far south, bumped southward by another one crossing the Great Lakes.
Christmas is looking fairly mild from this distance, with cold air digging into the West and high pressure building over the central U.S.
