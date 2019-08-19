What you have seen and felt the past several days is pretty much what you'll get through at leas Thursday of this week across Southwest Virginia. Highs will reach the lower to mid 90s each day for the Roanoke Valley and points south and east, with 80s most everywhere else, except those very high mountain tops that almost never get above 80.
Each day will see dew points in the mid 60s to lower 70s, creating that "sticky" feel, with scattered afternoon showers and storms percolating in the heat and humidity. It will be almost totally random whether your particular spot gets sprinkles, thunderous downpours or not a drop. A few of the strongest storms may even kick out damaging winds or some hail, but this will be very isolated.
It appears likely, though, that there may be a significant break from the pattern by the weekend, and one that may hold just a tinge of a foretaste of the fall season approaching, though don't get out the pumpkin spice or sweaters just yet, it won't be that cool, it just won't be all that hot, either.
A cold front passing through late Thursday or Friday will, at first, increase the chances of showers and storms ahead of it. As it settles in, a punch of cooler air from Canada will roll back the temperatures some, out of the 90s at least.
There is a possibility this weekend that high pressure over New England or southeast Canada may bank cooler, though damp, air against the eastern side of the Appalachians for one of those "wedge" days that we really haven't seen much of this summer, when it's cloudy and a big foggy or drizzly much of the day with high temperatures no higher than the 60s. If this doesn't fully develop, we may yet see a day or two when it struggles to make 80 with sunshine.
The long-range pattern seems to be showing more concentrated pockets of cooler air developing over Canada, moving southward into the U.S. at times. This may well be the early signs of the approaching fall season, as the declining sun angle and shorter days eventually allow cooler air more southward. Much remains uncertain though about how deeply or quickly fall will set in, but it should offer a degree of hope to those who have tired of a persistently hot, sticky summer that appears likely to end up among our 10 warmest on record in 107 years of records at Roanoke.