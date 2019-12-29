There were rainy and dry periods in 2019, but in the end, this year will shake out to be pretty much a normal rainfall year in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Roanoke and Blacksburg go into the final rainfall of 2019 with between 42 and 43 inches of rainfall each, about 41 inches is normal. With rainfall of 1/4 to 1 inch expected with overnight and early Monday rainfall, it will close enough for 2019 to be considered basically a normal rainfall year in the Roanoke and New River valleys. Recall that 2018 had about 20 inches more rain at Roanoke (a record 62.45 inches) and Blacksburg about 10 inches more (52.02).
The rain overnight and early Monday will develop as warm, moist air is pulled northward ahead of a low-pressure system track to our west and northwest. Temperatures will likely slowly rise overnight, and the warm, moist air riding over cooler air at the surface is already causing some dense fog to form in spots across Southwest Virginia, so be careful if traveling on the highways. More moisture will be lifted and condensed as a cold front approaches from the west early Monday, leading to increased rainfall. Don't be shocked if you hear a rumble or two of thunder, though the chances of that will be greater well east of the Blue Ridge during the day Monday.
It won't seem like it at first, but the cold front will take us back to pretty seasonable temperatures -- 40s highs, 20s to lower 30s lows -- for midweek. Initially, though, gusty westerly winds blowing down the slopes of the mountains, combined with afternoon sunshine and a lag in the arrival of the colder air, may shoot Monday's temperatures close to 70 in the Roanoke Valley and points east, with low to mid 60s possible to the west before it begins cooling.
A late-week storm system looks, from this distance, to be even rainier for our region than this one, and quite likely will be followed by colder air than this one will provide. The Jan. 6-10 period, or so, may have a significant push of cold air and perhaps some chance of wintry precipitation, though that is too far out to be very detailed or sure about. Just don't get too attached to these mild temperatures we've been having.
