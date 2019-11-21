Take the rain gear (no umbrellas allowed), the flannels and the coats if you're going to Virginia Tech's football game with Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg.
Temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s are expected across our region on Saturday with abundant rainfall. This will follow the passage of a cold front on Friday that will have some showers associated with it. A wave of low pressure developing along that front will bring rain to our region on Saturday. Friday itself will not be cold -- the high temperature may make 60 in Roanoke before the chilly winds start taking the temperature downward during the evening.
A few weeks down the road, Saturday might be a wintry mix setup. Cold air at the surface will be overrun by warmer air aloft on Saturday. It wouldn't be out of the question for there to be some spotty sleet at the outset of Saturday's rain, or maybe a little glaze for a time on the highest ridgetops mainly north of Roanoke. There also could be some snow at higher elevations on the backside of the storm late Saturday and early Sunday as it is pulling away.
But, on the whole, this will be a cold rain for the region on Saturday, and likely the first widespread substantial rain of the month. After getting more than 6 inches of rain in October, mostly in the latter half, as the region broke out of a 2-month drought, Roanoke has had only 0.21 so far in November. That likely will increase by at least 3/4 of an inch, possibly 1-2 inches, this weekend.
Looking beyond this weekend, Thanksgiving Week looks neither particularly warm or cold in our region, but pretty seasonable, 50s highs, 30s lows, generally. There is the potential for a large central U.S. storm system that may snarl travel to the west and northwest of us, possibly spreading our way by Wednesday or Thanksgiving itself. With a storm track to our northwest, this will likely be rain and not wintry precipitation in our region.
Speaking of the wintry precipitation, be sure to enter the Weather Journal snowfall contest this weekend. Entries will be taken until Sunday at midnight.
