The winds were not as bad as they could have been in our region, either from storms or gusts outside storms, and there were no confirmed tornadoes near us as there were many of across the South from Louisiana to the Carolinas, but widespread pouring rain almost like a tropical system -- widespread 2 to 4 inches, locally more -- created many flooding difficulties on Friday in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys.
This storm system has moved on now. Part of the reason for the turbulence was a push of unseasonably cold air bumping into the warmer, humid air. Very quickly, we will see the effects of that colder air.
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning comes the best looking snow setup of the entire fall, winter and spring for our region-- but it's happening in mid-April as opposed to mid-January or even mid-March, so it will fall short of its potential. Low pressure passing south of our region and then curving up the East Coast will sweep in moisture as cold air builds in on the back side of the low. Rain will overspread the region, changing to snow from the highest elevations to the lower ones, and from northwest to southeast, across our region. By Wednesday morning, many locations along and west of the Blue Ridge may be seeing wet snow. It might even make it to the floor of the Roanoke Valley for a short time or some of the western Piedmont counties just east of the Blue Ridge as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.
Most locations will see little or no accumulation with recent warm temperatures soaking into the ground and temperatures near the surface hovering a few degrees above the freezing mark. Elevations above 3,000 feet and areas near the West Virginia border and along and north of I-64 have the best shot at seeing some patches of whitened ground, or at least whitened grass. West Virginia's higher mountain ridges may end up with a few inches of snow from this, possibly extending into northwest Virginia west of Harrisonburg.
Mid-April snowflakes in our region are not unheard of, especially at higher elevations, but also not all that common, and accumulating snow after April 10 is quite rare except at the very highest elevations like Mount Rogers -- I personally saw snow falling there on May 22, 2003 -- and West Virginia's mountains near Snowshoe (Cheat Mountain). Many parts of our region, even into the Roanoke Valley, saw some pretty vigorous snow showers as recently as this past Friday morning. Ironically, even though this past winter was mild and almost snowless, having the first snow fall on Nov. 12 and the last potentially on April 15 is an unusually wide gap from first flakes to last ones (presuming that is in fact, the last).
Any patchy accumulating snow won't last long, with highs rebounding into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday afternoon, and likely 60s the rest of the week. The mornings, however, will be cold, in the 30s, perhaps even some upper 20s in outlying areas, so some frost and minor freezes ahead for gardening.
