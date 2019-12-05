Tis the season for distant winter storm threats to get peppered across social media. Late next week may hold at least some potential for wintry precipitation, but there are many bridges to cross before we consider it too seriously.
The weekend will continue to bring seasonable to slightly colder than normal temperatures (40s highs, 20s lows), and other than some passing showers Friday with a storm system passing to our south and an approaching cold front, it will be dry as well.
We'll have a mild surge (50s, maybe some lower 60s for highs) with increasing rain early in the coming week, followed by yet another cold frontal passage at midweek, with gusty winds and mountain snow showers developing late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Variable, but nothing too extreme.
By late next week, however, we may have a situation where high pressure pushes cold air in from the north and the storm track dives south beneath it, lifting moisture into that cold air for a time. It is possible that there could be some snow or wintry mix implications with precipitation from a late-week low pressure system, but at this stage, details are extremely vague, to the point of only barely being worth mentioning this possibility. (Any forecast model map you see posted on social media that advertises specific precipitation types or inch counts with any storm system more than 3 days out, you can pretty much ignore, other than just filing it in the back of your mind as maybe the models catching on to a pattern that might produce at least some wintry precipitation.)
An iffy aspect of any wintry precipitation scenario next week is whether the cold air will hold in long enough to allow moisture to be pumped into it over our region in time for snow or wintry mix.
A more forceful blocking pattern to hold cold air in may develop beyond this period, though there are mixed signals on that. In general, it does not appear likely that December will bring us either runaway warmth or extreme cold for any significant period of time, but rather fairly middling temperatures, perhaps nudging a bit to the cold side of normal with time.
Extreme cold is not needed for winter storm events in our region -- modest cold with temporary extra forcing of that cold from the north and a storm track to the south and southeast of our region can be sufficient. We'll just have to watch these approaching storm systems one by one for wintry precipitation potential.
As I said -- tis the season.
