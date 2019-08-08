Through the first week of August, every day has been between 66 and 69 for a low and all but one have been between 86 and 90 for a high. Statistical normal this time of year is 66 for a low and 87 for a high.
This general pattern will likely continue for a second week of August, too, with no widespread or organized rainfall, and probably even spottier afternoon storms than we've had the past few days.
A "cold" front moved through on Wednesday. Except for shaving a little off dew points, you won't notice much difference, and downslope westerly to northwesterly winds, compressing, heating and drying as they move down the Appalachian slopes, may even boost the afternoon temperature a bit, to near 90 for Roanoke and 80s to the west on this Thursday afternoon.
A stronger cold front moves toward us Friday. A band of thunderstorms moving through the Ohio Valley ahead of this front probably won't make it through our region, washing out in West Virginia in the early morning hours. The front will probably move through in the morning, at the wrong time of day to kick up new storms -- a slight chance exists, just in case the timing is a little off on the Ohio Valley cluster or the front itself.
The front will shave a few degrees of temperatures for the weekend, with mid 80s highs for Roanoke and points south and east and upper 70s-lower 80s to the west. Some outlying areas may see 50s lows on Sunday morning.
We gradually warm back up to that near-normal range, maybe a hint over it -- mid 80s to lower 90s highs, mid 60s to near 70 lows -- for next week.
The weather pattern will be dominated by a flat high pressure system over the central and eastern U.S. It will be just strong enough to deflect the impetus of most storm systems and fronts to our north, but not strong enough to inflame another heat wave. Instead, a long period of near to slightly above normal temperatures is expected, with lots of sunshine, continuing through most of next week.
In time, enough moisture may creep back for pop-up afternoon storms, or perhaps a front dragging from a low to the north will have enough punch to kick up some storms. From this distance, it isn't clear exactly which day would be more likely to have this occur, and there is no hint of anything widespread or organized in terms of rainfall through next week.
If you like consistent summer weather, a little hot every day but not searing heat, and minimal chances of rain, the next week is to your liking. If you need water for your outdoor plants, you better spray them yourself, as showers and storms will be too spotty or even non-existent to count on.