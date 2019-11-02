We started October dry and ended it wet. We started October with historic heat and we're starting November with slightly unseasonable chill.
The pattern has turned again following Halloween's dynamic cold front that will favor additional cold fronts and wind flow from the northwest for at least the next week, perhaps longer.
We'll start on Saturday morning with what will near- to below-freezing temperatures over much of our region, likely ending the growing season in most places where it has not already been ended.
Over the next several days, temperatures will only slowly moderate, with 20s/30s lows only slowly becoming 30s/40s lows, and 50s highs gradually rising into the 60s, before another cold front around midweek drops us back about where are this weekend.
It appears that the wet spell that has pulled us (or very nearly so) from the drought that began in midsummer will be quelled by the northwest flow ahead. These cold fronts will generally not be accompanied by the same deep dipping troughs scooping up Gulf of Mexico moisture we have seen of late, so shower activity will be limited even with frontal passages. We could use a bit of a break, given the wetness we've had recently, but we don't want this to go on too long and re-start the drought for a new season or year.
Behind the cold fronts, some upslope snow showers may spit across the mountains, as occurred on Thursday night and early Friday.
I will take this relatively calm pattern as an opportunity to step away from daily weather coverage for several days and attend to other matters -- I'll get back on if anything different develops.
We are still planning to have the annual snowfall prediction contest, though it will get a later start than most years. More details on that down the road.
