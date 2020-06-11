It has been a sticky couple of days in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but a cold front passing through on this Thursday has begun to curtail the moisture content of the atmosphere. Dew points that have been in the tropical 70s will roll back to the reasonable 50s for Friday and Saturday, with a good amount of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Pretty decent to darn good outdoorsy weather for the first half of June.
But a recurring theme of recent weeks may be about to bring another rainy spell to our region from Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
As happened May 18-22 just west of us and farther west about a week later, a deep southward dig of strong upper-air flow may become totally or partially cut off from the main flow of the jet stream, spinning into a circle of strong lift and colder air aloft. Depending on its location, this could provide a steady flow of air off the Atlantic for several days, and couple with a stalled front and waves of surface low pressure, bring us repeated days of showers and possibly steadier rain and/or thunderstorms at times.
At this point it appears the closed-off/cut-off low will be centered farther east than it was during the May "raindemic" that brought widespread 6-12-inch amounts over 5 days and locally much more where southeasterly upslope flow was enhanced riding over the Blue Ridge. A location over West Virginia would not result in the same perpendicular southeast flow off the ocean over the mountains of our region, but a more imperfect south-southeast flow. The core of such flow would be displaced eastward into the central and eastern Carolinas and eastern half of Virginia, where combined with a stalled front and surface waves of low pressure, the most rain would fall.
It could, in fact, somewhat offset the wide gap in rainfall amounts between Roanoke and Richmond in May that I wrote about in Wednesday's Weather Journal column.
But this forecast is still tricky. A bit more westward location of the upper-level low and we could be back in a similar persistent upslope flow as we were in May. A bit farther east and we might only see some light showers and perhaps a few afternoon thunderstorms while eastern Virginia is repeatedly slammed by heavy rain.
Considering this is still Roanoke's second wettest year to date through June 10 -- 28.21 inches, trailing only 30.63 inches in 1998, and well ahead of the 23.33 inches in 12th-place 2018 that ended up being our wettest year on record at the end -- the possibility of days of rain ahead is not news many of you want to hear.
