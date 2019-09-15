Monday will continue "Summertember" 2019, possibly becoming Roanoke's 57th 90-degree day of the year, which would be the most since the start of the 21st century almost two decades ago and alone in 10th place since 1912, edging past 2007.
After that, there is a break for a few days, though let me emphasize it will be just that, a break, and all indications are that Summertember will resume even when the calendar actually shows fall on September 23. A cold front will approach and pass through from the west, bringing a somewhat heightened chance of showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday -- the same streaky, spotty stuff we've been seeing, not a widespread soaking rain -- and not quite as warm temperatures near the 80-degree mark.
(Unfortunately, even the spotty storms proved deadly this weekend -- a 12-year-old in Bath County was struck by lightning on Saturday and died on Sunday.)
The combination of high pressure ballooning in from the northwest behind the front and the backside circulation of what will then probably be Hurricane Humberto, well east of the U.S. but churning some surf on the shore, will spin some cooler, drier air down the Eastern Seaboard, sort of a crisper, less humid version of Friday's heat-breaking wedge. This will result in a couple of mornings of widespread 50s lows -- maybe a few mid-upper 40s in outlying areas -- and highs in the 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday.
Beyond that, summerlike warmth builds back over the weekend, with widespread 80s highs and possibly some lower 90s, again. High pressure looks to dominate the pattern over the central and eastern U.S. through most of the rest of the September, which will tilt temperatures to the warm side, downright hot at times, with only spotty periods of showers and storms most of the rest of month -- barring a tropical system's remnants moving into our region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.