It's about to get windy and cold -- but really, not all that cold.
A cold front with pass through from the west on this Saturday, and it will be followed by gusty westerly to northwesterly winds -- so gusty that a high wind warning has been issued along the Blue Ridge from Roanoke southward and a wind advisory covers most other counties to the north and west. Some gusts may top 60 mph, especially along the ridgetops. We have similar high wind events behind cold fronts about half a dozen times a winter -- if you've lived at your current location a few years, you probably know if you spot is particularly susceptible to strong northwest winds. There may be some sporadic power outages.
The winds will bring us back to near seasonable cold with 20s-lower 30s lows and 40s highs -- lower 50s in some spots, with sunshine -- for a few days, but that's basically normal for early January, maybe even a hair above normal. The deep Arctic cold remains bottled up over the far northern latitudes. Our winter is now a waiting game to see if, and when, part or all of that pours southward. There is no sign of this happening over the next 10 days or so, carrying us to mid-month, and mixed, faint signals beyond that.
It will be cold enough for some mountain snow showers to develop, as Great Lakes moisture is lifted up and over the Appalachians. Parts of West Virginia and Virginia ridges nearest the West Virginia line, plus the highest elevations farther east like the Mount Rogers-Grayson Highlands area, may see some light snow accumulations, perhaps several inches in a few spots in the ski country of West Virginia. A few snow showers may blow into the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge, with some flakes into the Roanoke Valley not entirely out of the question, but it won't amount to much if it happens.
A disturbance approaching early Tuesday has some potential for light rain, snow and/or wintry mix in parts of our region, but it doesn't appear it will be too substantial. Higher elevations and locations north/west of Roanoke would be most favored for at least a small amount of wintry precipitation.
Another front reinforces the cold at midweek, but by the weekend (which will likely be wet) and early next week, we begin our climb toward what could be a dramatic mid-January warm surge. We'll see some 60s highs next week and quite likely at least a couple of days with some 70s.
So deep winter remains at large for a while, yet.
