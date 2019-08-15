Thursday evening brought rounds of thunderstorms along and east of the Blue Ridge -- first, some atypical supercell structures, where rotating updrafts gave the clouds a spin, as seen in the photo above. Then came wetter storms with frequent lightning into the evening.
As has been the case for weeks, your location may have gotten poured on, sprinkled on or missed entirely, and there is no cure for that problem on the horizon.
High pressure building back over our region will bring hot temperatures and generally dry conditions for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 90s possible in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east, and 80s elsewhere. My "85 rule" is in effect, that the chance of getting a pop-up shower or storm is never entirely 0 when it is 85 degrees or higher somewhere in our region, but they should be much fewer and farther between than they were on Thursday evening, if any occur at all. That's not good news for the backyard gardens that have missed. (Some yellow has even started to show up on the Drought Monitor map again, though Franklin County's dryness may have been eased by Thursday night storms.)
Moisture builds back with more instability and lift on Sunday into early next week as a trough of low-pressure digs in. That will increase the chances of showers and storms, though it appears coverage will still be streaky and splotchy, with thunderous downpours in some locations and little or nothing in others.
We'll see in time if this can maybe dig close enough to the Gulf of Mexico for something a little more general and widespread in our region, but for now, it doesn't look promising for those asking for rain.