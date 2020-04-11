UPDATE 9AM, 4/12/2020: No major updates to going forecast. It may end up a tad slower/later than described below, with rain and storms hanging on a couple hours past sunrise before an abrupt end in the Roanoke/New River valleys. A flash flood watch has been issued along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke -- Floyd, Carroll, Patrick, Grayson counties, into northwest North Carolina -- for the potential of 2-4 inches of rain, enhanced by upslope southeasterly flow over the mountains. Do not be shocked if this watch is expanded. High wind warnings are in effect in West Virginia and far southwest Virginia -- today's southeasterly wind flow tends to crash over the mountains to the west, as opposed to Monday's westerly wind flow that will crash over the mountains to the east, and we may see high wind warnings or wind advisories issued for Roanoke/New River valleys and along the Blue Ridge. Separate from general winds with the intensifying low-pressure system to the west and northwest, overnight/early Monday thunderstorms and squally rain bands may have some strong downdrafts with 60-70 mph gusts in a few spot, as high velocity winds a few thousand above the surface are pulled to ground level. Beyond today's Deep South tornado danger, the Storm Prediction Center is most concerned about a tornado threat in the Piedmont and coastal plain of Virginia and the Carolinas on Monday morning, areas east of the Blue Ridge, where discrete storms and veering wind profiles aloft may be sufficient for a few long track and/or violent tornadoes. In short: Everybody in the region gets heavy rain and at least some gusty winds, some will see damaging straight lines winds, and tornadoes are possible, especially east of Roanoke and the Blue Ridge. We have a few stressful hours of weather to get through overnight and early Monday. This Easter Sunday won't be half bad, though, in the Ronaoke area through at least midday and perhaps much of the afternoon as well, before rain starts slowly arriving from the west and southwest. END UPDATE
----
We are waking up to chilly Saturday morning with some below-freezing temperatures in spots. More of that is on the way by mid to late next week -- but before that, a very turbulent weather period is going to envelop many central, southern and eastern states this Easter weekend into Monday, with likely large-scale damage and life-threatening risks. Southwest Virginia will not be in the central core of danger, but we will not be unaffected.
A powerhouse low-pressure system will wind up in the central U.S. over the next 48 hours, moving northeast into the Great Lakes by Monday.
This low will pull thick Gulf of Mexico moisture well northward, and contribute to strong wind dynamics with its southerly pull underneath high-velocity southwesterly and westerly winds aloft.
After a nice Saturday -- sunny and in the 60s -- and probably at least an Easter morning with little or no rain, warm, moist air streaming over cooler air at the surface will increase showers by Sunday afternoon, and ultimately more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms into the evening. The showers will be accompanied by increasingly gusty winds, mostly in the 15-30 mile per hour range but some higher gusts, initially coming from the southeast, which will lift moisture against the mountain ridges and increase rainfall amounts. Widespread 1-3 inch rainfall amounts with locally greater amounts appear likely, which could trigger some flooding. Fortunately we do not come into this event extremely saturated, but be aware of the flooding potential if you are near a stream or river or another flood-prone spot.
One or more complexes of thunderstorms or squally rain are expected to move through the region late Sunday night and in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. With extremely strong wind dynamics from the surface to high aloft, developing something of a veering profile switching from south or southeast near the surface to westerly high aloft, there will be the possibility both that downdrafts in storms carry some damaging winds to the surface and that the veering winds give some storm cells a spin, enhancing their intensity and possibly spawning a few tornadoes in or near our region, more likely to the south and east of Roanoke.
The one thing we have going for us that could limit severe potential somewhat is that underneath clouds and rain on Sunday and still north of a warm front, temperatures likely will not rise into the 70s, and may in fact stall near 60. Instability therefore will not be great, though lift, wind shear and moisture will be quite abundant. Instability will be much greater in regions south and southwest of us, where a rampant severe storms outbreak with multiple tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds appears very likely. Because the other factors, especially the wind dynamics, are so strong, our region still has a significant severe storms potential despite lacking instability and an arrival of the worst storms in the early morning hours rather than during peak afternoon heating.
The rain and storms will come to a sudden halt at some point Monday morning -- near or just before sunrise is a general idea for now -- but the wind will not (talking about the ongoing general wind, not the severe storm-specific stronger bursts), it will turn to a more westerly trajectory and perhaps get a little stronger. With downsloping warm, dry flow over the mountains and some sunshine, we'll see a quick burst of warmth on Monday, 70s to near 80, but don't be fooled -- this is a COLD front and much colder temperatures will return for the week ahead, with near- or below-freezing low temperatures by late week.
Another system may bring some cold rain to our region late Tuesday into early Wednesday -- possibly even wet snow, especially in higher elevations. We'll get back to this once we're past the stormy stuff.
