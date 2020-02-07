With one more gusty, rumbly squall line shortly before sunrise, the pouring rain has ended for Southwest Virginia, with 2-5-inch amounts common and locally more (list linked here). Greatest impacts were in southwest corner west of I-77, with many rescues and evacuations required.
We're now on the backside of the system with gusty westerly to northwesterly winds ushering in colder air and lifting moisture over the mountains for snow showers and squalls to the west. There isn't much Arctic air to tap, so this will mostly be a week of 30s and 40s, some 20s lows possible. The wind gusting over 40 mph at times may knock down some trees in the wet soil, with sporadic power outages possible.
Streaky snow accumulation will be occurring west of I-77 and in higher elevations near the West Virginia state line, more widespread into West Virginia itself. Winter storm warnings have been issued for western Grayson County (4,000-5,800 foot elevations in that area) and western Greenbrier County in W.Va. (typical bullseye for upslope-enhanced snowfall). If you really, really want to see snow, and have time on your hands, those are a couple of places you can drive to, just be aware of slick roads.
A disturbance moving through on Saturday may enhance the snow showers some. It would not be surprising to see some into the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge. Even the Roanoke Valley and points south/east could see some mix of rain and snow by Saturday evening.
This bout with rain is over, but there are several more wet periods ahead, the next arriving as early as Monday. With a west-to-east flow across the nation and Arctic air remaining trapped in the far northern latitudes, temperatures will pop back into the 50s, so no wintry weather implications.
Beyond the typical mountain snow showers on the back side of these coming storm systems, only a brief cold-air damming episode, a cold upper-level low tracking just south of our region or a fluke surface low track well to our south would put any hint of substantial freezing or frozen precipitation in our forecast through at least the next 2 weeks. Meanwhile, we will be getting even soggier.
