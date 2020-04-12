Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN APPOMATTOX COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CRAIG COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF LEXINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... AMHERST COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 215 PM EDT MONDAY. * AT 212 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... LYNCHBURG... SALEM... VINTON... LEXINGTON... BUENA VISTA... AND BEDFORD. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VMI, THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS, THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&