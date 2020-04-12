UPDATE 5:50 AM, 4/13/2020: The back edge of the rain shield was moving through the New River Valley and will pass Roanoke just about on time near sunrise. A flash flood warning remains in effect for several counties of the Roanoke and New River valleys until 9:45 a.m., with some flooding already reported (intersection of Franklin and Wonju in Roanoke for one) and runoff likely to continue. Surface winds have not gotten too gusty yet in some of the lower elevations near Roanoke, but that will pick up as the low deepens to the northwest and a cold front moves through -- as noted earlier, Roanoke's strongest gusts may occur this afternoon after the rain, when winds turn to the west and crash over the mountains. Winds have been gustier in higher elevations along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke and also with some storms to the east of the Blue Ridge -- more than 2,000 Appalachian Power customers are without electricity in Bedford County and more than 1,000 in Floyd County. A tornado watch remains in effect east of the Blue Ridge -- Henry, Pittsylvania counties and eastward -- until noon, though the western parts of that area will probably be cleared sooner. There has been as yet no ground confirmation of possible tornadic circulation indicated by radar north of Martinsville earlier -- hopefully these circulations did not reach the ground. There is much damage from several tornadoes in states south and southwest of us, including the eastern side of the Chattanooga metro area. The morning light will reveal much pain and heartache in an already difficult season in many areas across the Southeast. It appears the immediate Roanoke and New River valleys have been largely spared such pain, but there may be some gusty winds left yet, and the tornado threat is not over yet for areas to our east. END UPDATE
Showers are beginning to stream into Southwest Virginia early on this Sunday evening, and for many hours, that's about all we'll see. As the night continues, rain will get heavier, winds out of the south will increase, and by the early morning hours of Monday there will be some thunder and lightning with some of the squally rain bands.
More than anything, tonight and Monday will be about heavy rain -- 1-3 inches, locally more, with a flash flood watch along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke -- and some gusty winds outside of any thunderstorms may produce, from the south and southeast overnight and angling around to the west on Monday as a low pressure system deepens and moves to the Great Lakes, sweeping a cold front through on Monday. Heavy rain and gusty winds of at least 30 mph and locally over 50 mph will be for everyone, everywhere in our region through Monday.
But there is a significant risk of severe storms.
For Southwest Virginia, this is what is called a "low-CAPE, high-shear" storm environment, which basically means the wind dynamics are very strong from the surface to high aloft but there isn't a lot of instability (CAPE means "Convective Available Potential Energy), which is when warm air at the surface rises rapidly into colder air aloft. It isn't super-warm today and there isn't a deep cold pool aloft, temperatures cool fairly gradually moving up, so no explosive instability for storms to grow upward rapidly and powerfully. However, this is offset somewhat by strong lift, as a cold front approaches from the west, and dense moisture.
Any storm that can rise to a moderate level will be able to tap strong winds aloft, potentially bringing those to the surface in downdrafts for damaging straight-line winds in a few locations, or a bit more widespread if a line of storms with a gust front develops and moves through. There is also some chance that enough spin will develop in storms for a few tornadoes, though this risk is greater to the south and east in the Carolinas extending into Southside and Central/Eastern Virginia, where it will be more unstable and a high-velocity wind streak aloft will add to the shear, on Monday morning.
Short summary: Heavy rain, definitely, everywhere. Gusty winds: definitely, and widespread, at least in 30-50 mph range. Damaging straight-line thunderstorm winds (60-70 mph): good chance to happen in some locations. Tornadoes: possible, but very unlikely for any specific location. Hail: Low chance, small if it does occur, because of lacking instability to raise storms to high levels.
The storms and squally rain will end abruptly near or shortly after sunrise, though a few showers may linger until midday. Gusty winds may lull for a while but won't stop, shifting from south to west by afternoon. Locations near and just east of the Blue Ridge tend to see higher gusts with westerly wind flow, crashing like waves over the mountains, than southerly winds, so, aside from any locally damaging wind gusts in morning storms, the strongest gusts we see in the Roanoke area occur on Monday afternoon. Some tree damage and power outages are likely.
Temperatures behind this "cold" front will also shoot up temporarily, with some sun poking out in the afternoon and downslope flow over the mountains that dries and compresses, but colder weather will follow the front for the next several days.
A storm system moving quickly through to our southeast on Tuesday night and early Wednesday may bring some cold rain and -- believe it or not -- wet snow to our region. Higher elevations especially north and west of Roanoke may turn white by Wednesday morning. We'll get back to this once the current rain, wind and storms subside.
