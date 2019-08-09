A cold front advancing southeastward is triggering some scattered storms around Southwest Virginia on this Friday afternoon. Some of these storms have gotten pretty strong, even locally severe, but for most people around they're just a rumble or a dark cloud in the distance.
This cold front, unlike its predecessor on Wednesday, is a pretty stout one, and will bring noticeably less humid and somewhat cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will mostly be in the 80s, with lows by Sunday morning dipping into the 50s for many locations away from the urban core and lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley. Even there, lower 60s lows with dew points stuck in the 50s will be quite refreshing on Sunday morning for those tired of the heat.
We'll see the heat return next week -- back to the mid 80s-lower 90s range for highs, maybe some mid 90s in spots -- early in the coming week before another cold front can pull the heat and humidity back a little bit toward mid to late week.
No large-scale precipitation systems are on the horizon -- there may be some scattered afternoon storms as heat and humidity build next week, or possibly along the advancing cold front. Also, at this point, there is no indication of either a major heat wave or fall-like cooldown on the way, just some gentle up-and-down rolls in the daily temperatures, mostly 80s to lower 90s highs and 60s lows.