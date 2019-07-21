Saturday lived up to its billing as the hottest day so far in 2019, and quite possibly, it will end up being our hottest day in all of 2019. Roanoke's high hit 99 degrees, the hottest day in 7 years, since it was 102 on July 8, 2012. Blacksburg set a record high for the date at 93, beating out 91 from July 20, 1983.
Sunday and Monday are going to continue to feel plenty hot and sticky, but we'll take our first baby steps back from the most extreme part of the heat wave, with more scattered showers and storms on Sunday and even more of them on Monday.
By Tuesday, a cold front will be pushing through that will lead to a true reprieve from the persistent heat of this particularly sticky summer, with many lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s by Wednesday (this will probably work out to lower 60s lows and lower 80s highs for the lowest and most urban parts of the Roanoke Valley, but still, a significant cooldown).
Some strong to severe storms and heavy rain will be possible Sunday and Monday as our air mass begins to change, but rainfall amounts will likely be streaky again, with some places getting an inch or 2 very quickly and others barely getting wet at all, maybe even missing. Rainfall fortunes have varied quite a bit around our region, from some spots only getting tenths of an inch over a few weeks while others have got thunderous downpours, and it doesn't really look like there is any more evenly spread rainfall likely anytime soon.
With the "heat dome" high pressure consolidating over the western U.S. and a gyre of upper-level low pressure spinning into central Canada, the developing pattern change looks to have some staying power. This doesn't mean unseasonably cool weather constantly for many days or a few weeks, but it does mean that we are most likely done with extreme heat for the foreseeable future, which in weather is, vaguely, 10 days or so.
Temperatures will recover to the 80s-near 90 norms for highs, 60s-near 70 norms for lows by late next week, but there may be some other cold fronts coming down the pike to keep shaving numbers off the temperatures, with no indication of strong high pressure aloft building again that would lead to a heat wave.
It's way too early to say if there will be a similar or even worse heat wave sometime in August, but it is reasonable to think, based on where we are on the calendar and the large-scale weather pattern ahead, that we might have just had the most intense heat we'll see in 2019.