We have had four much needed days of almost totally dry weather (some brief showers on Tuesday morning) across the region after a soaked latter half of May.
Wednesday brought the first 90-degree day of 2020 for Roanoke with a high of 93, which was 13 degrees above normal for the date, but also about 2 weeks past the average date for the first 90-degree high going back 108 years. So in one sense it was an early taste of mid-summer, and in another it was a little bit late arrival of the first truly hot day.
Heat and humidity inevitably bring back chances of showers and thunderstorms, especially enhanced by approaching cold fronts, as will be the case Thursday through Saturday. But the outlook for several days out neither looks especially wet nor especially hot for our region.
One cold front will stall north of our region for Thursday and Friday. We will be in the warm to hot (80s for most, maybe a 90-degree reading or two), sticky zone south of the front. Daytime heating and terrain effects, plus some cooler air aloft, will help fire up some thunderstorms, tending to be more numerous toward afternoon and evening.
Most locations in our region will see at least some rain during this time, but it will not be overwhelming for most. A few spots may get under heavy downpours that can dump an inch or more of rain quickly, with some potential for localized flash flooding. There is also the risk of a few storms with damaging winds, again on a localized basis. No repeat of Wednesday's derecho in Pennsylvania appears to be in the offing.
A more aggressive cold front moves in from the northwest on Saturday, again likely to fire up storms along it as it cuts into warm, humid air, with the attendant risks of locally heavy rain and gusty winds. This front will bring in a somewhat cooler and much drier air mass by Sunday which will linger into early next week.
Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to meander near the Yucatan Peninsula, but is expected to get a boost northward by the weekend as an upper-level trough and cold front move across the central U.S. It appears this system is likely to move due north into Louisiana, landfalling as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane on Monday, then essentially following the Mississippi River northward as a remnant low. At this time, it does not appear that Southwest Virginia will be directly affected by Cristobal or the bulk of its remnant moisture, but at least some moisture from the system may find its way to our region ahead of a cold front next week.
The tendency to have hot high pressure focus on the central U.S. and for periodic cold fronts from the northwest to move through our region will not allow unchecked summer heating for Southwest Virginia over the next week or two. The medium to long range through mid June suggests temperatures averaging near normal with fairly gentle up and down swings every 3-4 days or so, and some periods of showers and storms as new cold fronts approach. There is nothing, at least yet, to suggest prolonged or especially heavy rainfall through mid-month or any likelihood for extremely hot or cool temperatures relative to June.
