It looks like we'll get in most or all of the daytime hours on this Wednesday without rain in the Roanoke/New River valleys, but it will pour overnight and early Thursday.
A low pressure moving across the Great Lakes will pull a cold front eastward. The strong lift of the front and abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture pulled northward ahead of the low will result in a band of heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms moving through between midnight and sunrise on Thursday morning. With preceding showers Wednesday evening and lingering rain into the first half of Thursday's daylight hours, total rainfall amounts are likely to exceed 1 inch everywhere and possibly total 2-4 inches in some locations. That is why a flood watch has been issued along and west of the Blue Ridge.
In terms of rainfall, this event may end up pretty similar to what our region saw on Easter evening into the following Monday morning, April 11-12. There were widespread 1-3 inch rainfall amounts then, with some spots getting more, localized serious flooding (Pulaski's Peak Creek, in that case) and widespread minor river flooding.
There will be strong enough wind dynamics for some gusty winds outside of thunderstorms, from the south this evening and turning more to the west behind the cold front on Thursday, and also the possibility that some stronger storms may be able to pull winds aloft to the surface for some locally damaging gusts. This will probably not be a widespread wind damage situation, but don't be surprised if there are pockets of it, and sporadic power outages.
After some showers blowing over the mountains on stiff westerly gusts late Thursday into Friday, the weekend looks really nice, with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s, even some lower 80s possible by Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.