Thunderstorms did exactly what was feared on Sunday evening, dumping copious rain in some areas -- especially Henry County, with many roads washed out, some houses inundated, roads blocked by mudslides and the Smith River at Bassett at its highest level in more than 30 years -- while skipping over others altogether.
Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches in under 2 hours across western/southern Franklin County diagonally across Henry County would have been a flash flooding threat almost anytime of the year under any circumstances, but those rainfall rates were particularly bad coming on top of last week's long-lasting widespread 6-12-inch rainfall.
Many locations in the Roanoke area got 1/2 to 1 1/2 inch of rain … 0.91 at the official airport gauge … in a short time. Amounts varied in the New River Valley -- only 0.14 inch at Blacksburg's official gauge at the airport (and apparently even less toward downtown), but heavier downpours with some flash flooding at Christiansburg and south from there. There was also some significant flooding reported near Callaway in western Franklin County.
We likely get a break from the heavy rain threat in the Roanoke/NRV area on Memorial Day, though there may be some fog, low clouds, drizzle and a few rain showers, especially in the morning. A "backdoor" cold front has slid by, with easterly to northeasterly winds bringing in cooler, more stable but damp air off the ocean. The sun may burn through in the afternoon with temperatures shooting well into the 70s to near 80. Or maybe it won't and we'll be stuck nearer 70. Wedges are often more stubborn than models project.
Warm, sticky weather returns for much of the week beyond Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, increasing toward late week as a cold front approaches from the west.
Until and unless we dry out for several days, we'll have to remain vigilant for flash flooding any time there's an inch of rain or more in a short time.
