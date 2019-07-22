On Sunday afternoon, the official rain gauge at Roanoke's airport collected 2.76 inches of rain, including 2.62 between 1 and 2 p.m. Many other parts of the Roanoke Valley just a few miles away saw sprinkles or nothing despite dark clouds and booming thunder.
That partly illustrates why there is a flash flood watch today, generally along and west of the Blue Ridge, including Floyd, Carroll and Botetourt counties, plus Roanoke County/Roanoke city/Salem and everything to the west in Virginia extending into West Virginia. Not every location will see 2+ inches of rain in an hour at some point today or tonight. But a few will, and where that happens, streets could flood and small streams go out of their banks quickly.
Your yard may be dusty right now, or it may be muddy, or something in between, due to the uneven, spotty, streaky nature of showers and thunderstorms the past several weeks, including Sunday.
Most locations will get at least a little wet today and tonight, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge, though storms will develop and move to the east as well. Daytime heating and abundant moisture in the atmosphere are again key ingredients in today's potential for showers and storms, but that's not all that's going on. The entire weather pattern that has brought us days of excessive heat -- four straight 95+ days at Roanoke, including 99 on Saturday, plus a record 93 on Saturday at Blacksburg -- is breaking down.
A deep dip of the jet stream into the central and eastern U.S. is dislodging the "heat dome" high that has brought the hot temperatures, plus propelling through some upper-level impulses and, by Tuesday, a bona fide cold front followed by an air mass from Canada. Warm air aloft that has blocked most convection in recent days has been removed, as evidenced by Sunday's storms, and these upper-level impulses plus the approaching front will provide the lift necessary for periods of showers and storms.
In additional to torrential downpours in the strongest storms, some locally strong wind gusts are also possible, as occurred in some of Sunday's storms as well.
With clouds and showers today, many locations will stay below 90 today -- Roanoke has been at or above 90 24 of the last 26 days, so that would be quite notable if it stays below 90 in the Star City today. Behind the front, with some more clouds and showers on Tuesday, highs may not top 80 at many locations, with mid 70s to lower 80s expected even with bright sunshine expected Wednesday. Dew points will plummet, and overnight lows will mostly be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday mornings, perhaps lower 60s in the Roanoke Valley and some other points south and east.
Temperatures will only gradually warm back to near normal for late July -- 80s to near 90 highs, 60s lows -- by the end of the week.
Heat waves tend to break dramatically rather than gradually. This one is going out with a bit of a bang. Hopefully, if your spot of ground needs rain, you'll see some today or tonight, as prospects for widespread, soaking rain still look dim into the foreseeable future.