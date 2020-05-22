UPDATE 7:40 PM: The flash flood watch has been canceled for our region. There will be some chance of showers tonight and on many days ahead, but at this time no additional flooding-potential rain is expected tonight. END UPDATE
Why? Haven't we had enough? What did we do to deserve this?
The reason is more about the previous rain than the expected rain to come. Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening with a new upper-level disturbance zipping across our region. We've known this a few days, it's not a surprise.
While most locations will see a quarter-inch or less from these showers and storms, a few heavier storms have the potential to dump a quick inch on some localized areas. Since streams are swelled and the ground totally waterlogged, these heavier downpours can trigger flash flooding much easier than they normally would.
If we hadn't just had widespread 6-12 inches of rain and some isolated even larger amounts, there probably wouldn't be a flash flood watch for this.
The National Weather Service carried very small flash flood watches this morning for areas downstream of Roanoke's Spring Valley Dam and the Carvins Cove dam. These were precautionary -- neither dam is expected to fail -- but it is at least remotely possible they could with water pouring over them.
Moving forward, we're going to have many warm, sticky days with sunshine, but there may be some occasional showery periods with disturbances moving through and the effects of daytime heating on a moist surface. It's the typical pattern we begin to see this time of year, especially moving into summer.
But having a low stall in place and spin rain on us for multiple days is not in the forecast for the foreseeable future.
Photos: Flooding around the Roanoke Valley
hr flooding 052120 p15
Flooding seen at the front entrance of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p03
Flooding outside of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital caused street closures on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p17
The Roanoke River reaches the bottom of the lower South Jefferson Street Bridge on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p06
The Dr. Keeley Healing Garden off of the Roanoke River Greenway outside Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is seen under water on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p04
The Roanoke River floods the greenway along Belleview Avenue Southeast near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning. Runners make their way along Belleview Avenue.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
Watch Now: Flooding in Roanoke
hr flooding 052120 p02
The Roanoke River is seen running high from the bridge connecting the Riverwalk Parking Deck to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p07
The Roanoke River Greenway is seen flooded by the Roanoke River on Thursday morning at the bridge connecting Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to the Riverwalk Parking Deck.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p16
Flooding along the Roanoke River Greenway seen at Belleview Avenue Southeast near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p18
Flood water approaches homes off of Cravens Creek Road in southwest Roanoke on Thursday morning. Residents were told to evacuate because of the possible failure of the Spring Valley Dam due to torrential rain. Small creeks feed the lake located in the Greater Deyerle neighborhood.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p01
Ralph Meador looks over Spring Valley Lake in his southwest Roanoke neighborhood on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p08
Flood water approaches homes off of Cravens Creek Road in southwest Roanoke on Thursday morning. Residents were told to evacuate because of the possible failure of the Spring Valley Dam due to torrential rain. Small creeks feed the lake located in the Greater Deyerle neighborhood.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p12
Flooding along the Roanoke River on Thursday.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p05
Flood water approaches homes off of Cravens Creek Road in southwest Roanoke on Thursday morning. Residents were told to evacuate because of the possible failure of the Spring Valley Dam due to torrential rain.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p13
The Roanoke River floods the greenway along Belleview Avenue Southeast near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p10
Flood water runs of the side of Cravens Creek Road in southwest Roanoke on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p09
Flood water runs of the side of Cravens Creek Road in southwest Roanoke on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p19
Flood water approaches homes off of Cravens Creek Road in southwest Roanoke on Thursday morning. Residents were told to evacuate because of the possible failure of the Spring Valley Dam due to torrential rain. Small creeks feed the lake located in the Greater Deyerle neighborhood.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr flooding 052120 p14
The Roanoke River floods the greenway along Belleview Avenue Southeast near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
Watch Now: Flooding on Arbor Ave. in Roanoke
hr floodingSE 052120 p01
Patrick Christian, left, and his son Cody Christian check out the flooding situation outside at water begins to seep into the corner of their living room on Thursday afternoon. The family has lived in the house on Arbor Avenue Southeast, located along the Roanoke River, for a year and a half. The area, along Piedmont Street Southeast, was one of the neighborhoods asked to evacuate due to flooding. Patrick said they put their expensive items up high, but there is nothing they can do about things like furniture. They might decide to get a hotel room to stay in.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr floodingSE 052120 p03
Residents of the Piedmont Street Southeast neighborhood check out flooding on Arbor Avenue Southeast. Residents of the area were asked to evacuate Thursday afternoon due to flooding from heavy rain.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr floodingSE 052120 p06
Hannah Garcia and her dad, Samuel Garcia family check out the flooding along the Roanoke River Greenway in Southeast Roanoke on Thursday afternoon. Their family lives two blocks away.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr floodingSE 052120 p08
Flooding seen at Piedmont Park along the Roanoke River Greenway on Thursday afternoon.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr floodingSE 052120 p07
Arbor Street between Laurel Street and Piedmont Street Southeast on Thursday afternoon, the neighborhood, located along the Roanoke River Greenway was asked to evacuate.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr floodingSE 052120 p05
The Garcia family looks over flooding along the Roanoke River Greenway in Southeast Roanoke on Thursday afternoon.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr floodingSE 052120 p04
Patrick Christian enters his home on Thursday afternoon where he said the water was not rising fast but steady all morning. Christian lives on Arbor Avenue Southeast near Piedmont Street Southeast where residents were asked to evacuate due to flooding.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr floodingSE 052120 p09
A Mallard makes his way along the Roanoke River Greenway on Thursday afternoon.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr floodingSE 052120 p02
Patrick Christian looks over the flooding situation outside his home on Thursday afternoon as water began to seep into his living room. The family has lived in the house on Arbor Avenue Southeast, located along the Roanoke River, for a year and a half. The area, along Piedmont Street Southeast, was one of the neighborhoods asked to evacuate due to flooding. Patrick said they put their expensive items up high, but there is nothing they can do about things like furniture. They might decide to get a hotel room to stay in.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p12
A steady flow of people stopped near the Roanoke Industrial Center on 9th Street Southeast to park and walk through the wet grass to take pictures from the banks of the Roanoke River as its high and swift waters rushed under the 9th Street bridge on Thursday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p05
A LOVE sign is reflected in the large puddles near the Water Treatment Facility on Bennington St. along the path of the Roanoke River Greenway Thursday morning.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p14
A section of Wise Avenue in Southeast Roanoke was closed due to flooding from Tinker Creek.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p01
A tree fell on a power line along Yellow Mountain Road and Turkey Ridge Road (a private drive) on Thursday morning in Roanoke County, knocking out service to several customers. Power was restored by mid-day.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p06
Multiple puddles form small ponds along the Roanoke River Greenway on Bennington Street near the Water Treatment Plant in Southeast Roanoke on Thursday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p07
The waters of the Roanoke River rush under the bridge on Thursday late morning where 13th Street Southeast and Bennington Street merge at the Water Treatment Plant in Southeast Roanoke.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p11
Tom Crowe walked onto the 9th Street bridge to take a picture of the high waters of the Roanoke River in Southeast Roanoke on Thursday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p03
Shawn Follet carries an old guitar and his pack along Bennington Road in Southeast Roanoke in the heavy rain. The street was closed due to the high waters from the Roanoke River. He said he’s been living in a teepee up on the mountain.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p13
A young man walks along Wise Avenue near the Tinker Creek Greenway, where the road was closed due to flooding in Southeast Roanoke on Thursday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p08
A worker walks along the fence and looks out at the flooded Roanoke River at the Water Treatment Plant on Brownlee and Bennington Street in Southeast Roanoke on Thursday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120
A man crosses Wise Avenue in Southeast Roanoke to continue on the Tinker Creek Greenway. The road was blocked as the creek waters caused flooding.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p04
A guy named Mike said he loves the greenway and was driving around photographing all the high water and flooding in the area on Thursday morning. He stopped at a road closure where Riverland Road meets Bennington Street past the round-about in Southeast Roanoke city that follows the Roanoke River Greenway.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p15
A man walks along the Tinker Creek Greenway headed toward Fallon Park from Wise Avenue in Southeast Roanoke on Thursday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p10
A steady flow of people stopped near the Roanoke Industrial Center on 9th Street Southeast to park and walk through the wet grass to take pictures from the banks of the Roanoke River as its high and swift waters rushed under the 9th Street bridge on Thursday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p02
Elliott electrical contractors waited for a traffic crew to assist in slowing traffic while they prepared to restore power along Yellow Mountain Road and Turkey Ridge Road (a private drive) in Southwest County where a tree fell onto one of the electrical lines.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd flooding 052120 p09
The deep, muddy, swift-rushing waters of the Roanoke River were steadily rising on Thursday in Southeast Roanoke from the 13th Street bridge. The scene looked more like a Louisiana vista than anywhere in Virginia.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
rb springvalleydam 052120 p01
Steve Bricker, regional dam safety engineer for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, takes photos of water from Spring Valley Lake overrunning Lake Drive. The road traverses across the earthen dam that forms Spring Valley Lake in southwest Roanoke.
RALPH BERRIER JR. | The Roanoke Times
rb springvalleydam 052120 p02
Steve Bricker, regional dam safety engineer for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, takes photos of water from Spring Valley Lake overrunning Lake Drive. The road traverses across the earthen dam that forms Spring Valley Lake in southwest Roanoke.
RALPH BERRIER JR. | The Roanoke Times
IMG_5697.jpg
A rescue vehicle wades through water to help with evacuation procedures during heavy flooding on Thursday.
Don Petersen | Special to the Roanoke Times
IMG_5681.jpg
Crews wade through heavy flood waters to help with rescue procedures on Thursday.
Don Petersen | Special to The Roanoke Times
dp_flooding _05212001
Rescue workers remove 2-year-old Jackson Johnson from a National Guard truck used to rescue trapped Ramada Inn guests on Thursday as flooding continues in Roanoke and surrounding localities.The youngster was staying at the hotel with his mom Susan Lloyd of Roanoke.
DON PETERSEN |Special to The Roanoke Times
dp_flooding _05212002
Roanoke River rises at the North Fork bend at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as flooding continues in Roanoke and surrounding localities on Thursday.
DON PETERSEN |Special to The Roanoke Times
dp_flooding _05212003
Rescue workers remove 2-year-old Jackson Johnson from a National Guard truck used to rescue trapped Ramada Inn guests on Thursday as flooding continues in Roanoke and surrounding localities.
DON PETERSEN |Special to The Roanoke Times
dp_flooding _05212004
Rescue workers used a National Guard truck used to rescue trapped Ramada Inn guests on Thursday as flooding continues in Roanoke and surrounding localities.The youngster was staying at the hotel with his mom Susan Lloyd of Roanoke.
DON PETERSEN |Special to The Roanoke Times
dp flooding 052120 p01
The flooded Roanoke River from the Terrace View parking garage near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke on Thursday afternoon.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
dp flooding 052120 p02
Guests at the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road were evacuated late Thursday afternoon as floodwaters from the nearby Roanoke River rose.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
