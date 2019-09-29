This weekend continued the recurring themes of several previous weeks -- hot high temperatures topping 90 in the Roanoke Valley and some points to the south and east, and spotty thunderstorms that dumped heavy rain on a few spots, decent rain on some more, and skipped over or sprinkled on most.
But this extended summer looks like it may finally be running out of time, with a late-week cold front promising to punch summer in the gut and quite possibly lay it on the canvas, though it may at least try to get back up in weeks ahead.
September is going to end on a cloudy, cooler and damp note on Monday as another wedge pattern builds in, with northeast winds behind a "backdoor" cold fronts sliding south across the state. High temperatures probably will not make it 80 degrees, and there may be some light rain and drizzle. Rainfall amounts will only be hundredths to maybe a couple or three tenths of an inch in some places, so not a drought buster.
While Blacskburg is a lock for having its warmest September on record and first one to average above 70 degrees -- crushing 69.2, the previous record from just last year -- the cloudy, cooler last day of the month will keep Roanoke out of contention for its warmest September on record. It will likely finish second or third, trailing September 1930's 75.7 average, possibly trailing 1933's 75.3 average but staying ahead of 1921's 74.5 average. Roanoke's official period of record goes back to 1912, 40 years earlier than Blacskburg's, starting in 1952.
This wedge will erode and high pressure will again bring summerlike heat by midweek. Wednesday and Thursday will probably reach or exceed 90 at Roanoke, pushing the number of 90-degree days for 2019 to 64 -- Sunday was the 62nd, putting the year alone in 6th place. The next on the list is 1953 with 65 -- if Tuesday can heat up to 90 ahead of schedule, that will be in range. The record is 74 in 1930.
There is a pretty good chance that Thursday will be the last 90-degree day of the year, though. A strong cold front will bring sharply cooler temperatures for the weekend, with lows in the 40s to lower 50s and highs in the 60s to lower 70s. These temperatures are not extraordinary for early October, merely near normal, but will feel quite refreshing to many after weeks of summerlike heat.
Beyond this, we're not plunging suddenly into frost-on-the-pumpkin-type fall weather, but are likely to see more of a seesaw between warm and cool as fronts progress eastward across the nation. There is no guarantee we won't see another 90-degree day -- Roanoke has hit 90 as late as Oct. 19 in 1938 -- but it will get more difficult to get that hot even with a similar high-pressure-dominant pattern as the sun angle continues to lower, the days get shorter, and the mean jet stream positions moves south, making it easier for cooler air masses to transport southward.
We may have enough cool mornings ahead to finally get the leaves turning a little bit, though the dryness may reduce the foliage quality at least somewhat.
