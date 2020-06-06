Friday's rain was streaky, 1-2 inches for some, sprinkles for others. Showers and storms on this Saturday afternoon will be even more sparse, possibly even non-existent in the Roanoke area, as downsloping northwest winds have a drying effect and dissolve some of the cells moving that may develop over West Virginia.
A cold front moving through on Saturday evening will be the leading edge of a much drier air mass that will settle in through at least Tuesday. Morning temperatures will drop back to the 50s to lower 60s while highs are still mostly in the 80s Sunday into the early days of the coming week, gradually warming. These will be pretty nice days for outdoor activities.
Tropical Strong Cristobal is expected to make landfall late Sunday in Louisiana. High pressure over the East will steer Cristobal well west of us, more or less following the Mississippi River. We will not see any direct effect from Cristobal, though some of its lingering moisture could arrive ahead of a cold front toward the middle to latter part of next week that will bring our next chance of showers and storms.
Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts.
