We're getting Black Friday and the VT-UVa game in dry with fairly seasonable temperatures. That's a good thing, because the weekend looks messy.
Another in a series of strong systems is working across the U.S. with heavy rain, severe storms, strong winds and heavy snow. Like the one before it, the low-pressure system at the core of it is taking a track well to our north, though not as far northwest away from us as the last one. It will be pulling up more Gulf of Mexico moisture with generally larger amounts of rain Saturday and Sunday than we saw at midweek -- some spots getting an inch or more -- and again circulating gusty winds behind it that may knock off some tree limbs and cut the power in a few places by late Sunday and Monday.
There will also end up being colder, more direct northwest flow over the mountains, tapping the Great Lakes, early in the coming week that could lead to a pretty significant round of upslope mountain snow showers. This could be the kind of upslope snow event where parts of West Virginia, areas west of I-77 in Southwest Virginia, and the higher ridges near the West Virginia line farther north get a few or even several inches snow, with the snow dwindling to mostly flurries farther east across the New River and Roanoke valleys. Don't be surprised to see some flakes in the air on Monday.
Next week then breaks off into a mostly dry and pretty cold week, with 40s highs and 20s to lower 30s lows most days. Cold enough for a Christmas feel as we head into the holiday season.
The next storm system may arrive late next or the adjoining weekend. The more northerly storm tracks and progressive nature of the cold and mild air periods still does not look synced right for a significant shot at a widespread wintry precipitation event through the first week of December. Reprising the Dec. 9 snowstorm of a year ago (Dec. 9 was also the date of the first widespread, though much lighter snow, 2 years ago) appears unlikely at this time.
