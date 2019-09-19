Friday morning will likely be the coolest since early June in much of our region, with widespread 40s and only a few spots sticking above 50, as skies have cleared and dew points continue to slip.
Enjoy this fall interlude while it lasts. A prolonged period of above-normal temperatures, with frequent 80s highs and perhaps 90s on occasion, is expected to take hold this weekend and continue to the end of the month and perhaps beyond as high pressure builds overhead and remains anchored.
It will also continue to be mostly to entirely dry through this period. Most of Virginia is now considered to be in the early stages of drought, with some moderate drought not far south of Roanoke in parts of Floyd, Franklin and Montgomery counties. The high pressure is likely to deflect he bulk of any upper-level energy or focused moisture to our north with the occasional passing cold front and keep any tropical systems in the Atlantic to our east.
The current dryness is a far cry from what we were experiencing a year ago at this time, having gotten 3+ inches of rain with the remnants of Hurricane Florence a couple days before on the way to nearly 10 inches for the month (Roanoke's 6th wettest September at 9.92 inches) and a record 62.45 for the year.
It's also a far cry from what is happening in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana currently with the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda. This system formed very close to shore and rapidly intensified on Tuesday, and doesn't have much pushing it to go very far or very fast inland, meaning tons of rainfall (as in 20-40 inches) for many areas hard hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The tropics are highly busy currently, with two named storms in the Atlantic (plus Imelda, an inland depression) and three in the eastern Pacific, and a total of three other disturbances being monitored. But so long as high pressure dominates over us, we are unlikely to get needed moisture from any of these systems. This can change, especially if something can form in the eastern Gulf underneath the high, but for now it looks like we will end September on a hot, dry note in Southwest Virginia.
