Rain came in torrents in some streaks on Sunday evening, including one along U.S. 220 from the Boones Mill area into the Roanoke Valley, as showers and storms kept rebuilding and training over the same locations. Roanoke officially totaled 1.76 inches on Sunday, pushing the year's total to 30.10 inches -- only the second time in the last 109 years the Star City has had 30 inches of rain for the year by June 14 -- 31.14 inches in 1998 is the other. (Click here for a list of 24-hour rainfall reports across the region though Monday morning.)
There is more rain where that came from this week, but most of it will not be in the same volume.
The third edition of a "cut-off" upper-level low -- the first brought 6-12 inches of rain on May 18-22, the second swung Tropical Storm Bertha's remnants through on May 27-28 with additional scattered storms afterward -- over the past month is trapping cool, damp air with an easterly flow against the mountains.
Temperatures will hang in the upper 50s to mid 60s through Wednesday -- normal highs are upper 70s to lower 80s -- with low clouds, patchy fog, drizzle and periods of light to moderate rain. A "cut-off" upper-level low refers to a trough, or southerly dip in the jet stream, that becomes separated from the main flow, wrapping up into a doughnut that doesn't move rapidly in any direction.
The good news, at least for our region, is that isn't going to be a repeat of the seemingly never-ending rain of May 18-22 in persistence or totals While rain was heavy for a while in streaks on Sunday evening, the developing cool, damp wedge is eliminating the instability that helped fuel Sunday's storms. Also, the ultimate position of the low to our south and southeast, while circulating some showers back into our region, will not support the steady firehose of Atlantic moisture that we got for those 5 days in mid-May when the low got stuck west of us a couple hundred miles. The firehose will be aimed more in the central and eastern Carolinas, instead. So we'll see intermittent showers rather than constant rain, and much lower totals for the week -- though that could still be 1-2 inches over the next 5 days, on top of saturated ground.
By late in the week, the upper-level low will weaken and start to open up, finally wobbling northeastward as other atmospheric features start to nudge it along. When this happens, the wedge will start to erode, we'll have a bit more sunshine and warmer temperatures, and a growing chance of thunderstorms even as the overall chance of showers begins to taper. The threat of locally heavy rain will grow again, but it's not likely to be widespread.
Beyond this cool, damp spell, more summerlike weather is expected to take hold over the weekend into next week, with more sunshine, more 80s to lower 90s highs, and some scattered afternoon showers and storms on many days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.