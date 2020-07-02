It was barely more than two weeks ago when temperatures were struggling to get above 60 with persistent rain, and a little less than two months ago when we were flirting with freezing at sunrise.
But, looking at the weather pattern ahead, that is all the distant past, and the odd twists and turns of our local weather in the first half of 2020 are about to flatten into the typical day-to-day summer weather we expect.
Sunny days with 80s and 90s highs, sticky nights with 60s and lower 70s lows, scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon heat, pouring and/or rumbling and/or blowing on some, sprinkling on others, and, most days, missing most everyone else.
A "heat dome" high pressure system, a common feature of the summer months, is emerging, and will be centered over the middle of the United States for the next 10-14 days or longer. We will be within the eastern edge of it to various degrees over this period.
There will be some day-to-day variance in temperatures and precipitation chances depending on how much the high has overspread us and the location of any disturbances or fronts moving along its edges.
We will move into a hot and mostly dry period through Saturday, July 4th, as the high expands eastward and a low-pressure system over New England is nudged away. Isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms cannot be entirely ruled out, given highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s, perhaps some mid 90s, and terrain effects, but they will be just that, isolated.
By early next week, the eastern edge of the high may erode some at the same time as a low-pressure system moves east along the Gulf Coast toward the Carolinas. Chances of showers and storms will increase with more moisture and a bit less stable or sinking air aloft suppressing their development. More clouds and showers may keep highs more in the 80s than the 90s, but it will be sticky.
All the way to at least mid July, the chances of widespread general rainfall to add to record 2020 totals to date look slim, though isolated heavy storms could add an inch or 2 quickly to any rain gauge they pour on. There is some chance a backdoor cold front or "wedge" pattern, with cooler air banked against the mountains from the northeast, could disrupt the heat a day or two at some point, sneaking around the eastern edge of the high, or a cold front or two from the northwest could bring storms and a brief cooldown.
But the general trend is set: Hot, humid, scattered storms, most days. What you expect July to be.
