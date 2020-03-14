The next two days would be a great time to practice social distancing.
Our mild March weather will take a break with a wedge pattern developing, as cooler air is banked against the mountains from high pressure to the north and moisture overruns that cool air. We'll see temperatures in the 40s with periods of rain and drizzle tonight through Monday.
Warm weather returns by mid week, and we may see 70s by late in the week.
Not much more to say about the weather for now. Other news obviously has the forefront.
On a programming note related to that, I definitely intend to keep doing weather updates and my normal Wednesday columns in the uncertain days and weeks ahead. Most of my weather-related work for The Roanoke Times is already done at home. Do understand though that I have editing responsibilities at the paper that may cut into my time (and energy) to do weather at times. This is generally true all the time, but can become more intense during heavy news periods.
Spring can be volatile on the weather scene and, while we appear to have some days of sunny warmth to enjoy ahead, I'll be keeping an eye out for severe storms, flooding rain, and even that oddball late freeze or snow.
