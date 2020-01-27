The current weather pattern is like herding cats, with many small but fairly potent pockets of energy moving through. However, these systems don't have Arctic air to work with, can't dip far enough south to dig deeply into Gulf of Mexico warmth or moisture, and can't get well connected to each other for large organized storms.
So we will continue this week with a pretty normal temperature regime -- 40s highs, mid 20s-lower 30s lows -- with a couple of chances of precipitation amid borderline temperatures.
Thursday morning has sneaked into the picture for possible snow. A quick-moving storm system passing south of us may throw just enough moisture into just enough cold air -- both are marginal -- for wet snow or a snow/rain mix late Wednesday into early Thursday. It doesn't look like it will be a lot, maybe enough to whiten the ground in some places, especially higher elevations and areas west of Roanoke and south along the Blue Ridge.
This system makes me a little nervous, partly because there has been more focus on the weekend potential, but also because the upper-level energy is pretty dynamic. In a different pattern with northern-latitude high pressure blocking bending the jet stream down to the Gulf of Mexico and some real Arctic air flowing down, this is the kind of system that could evolve into a large winter storm. It won't do that, but there is some chance it may lay down a band somewhere with pretty heavy snow for a couple hours -- western North Carolina might be the best guess for where that could happen now, but it could be farther north. It could of course also easily slip south of us -- which was what it looked like it would probably do until the last several forecast model runs -- or be very light or mix with a lot of rain. It's worth not letting it slip "under the radar" looking ahead to late Friday and early Saturday.
The weekend storm is also still in the picture … and still murky. There is a lot of shortwave energy in the atmosphere (think of that as pockets of strong swirling winds aloft), but it's not consolidated, so very difficult as yet to pinpoint where a low-pressure system will develop and move, how strong it will become and how much cold air and moisture flow that low will have to work with. Still there appears to be an overall idea that a decently strong low will develop near the Gulf Coast and track generally northeast across the South, a vaguely similar track to one that produces many winter precipitation events in our region.
The system late Friday and early Saturday has more potential to tap a deeper vein of Gulf moisture than Thursday's system, but at this point there are just too many questions about its track and available cold air to really make much of a guess on how big a storm it could. Just putting some parameters on it -- on the top end I could see it being a 3-6-inch wet snow across the region, and on the low end, I could see it entirely missing east or being mostly rain. The median idea is a mix of wet snow and rain across the region, with a better chance of an inch or two to the west and less so to the east, relative to Roanoke. It is really unlikely for this to become some kind of major winter storm for our region, it just doesn't look to be organized enough early enough or in deep enough cold air.
One thing about any snow we might see this week: It will melt quickly, especially any slush that can collect on road surfaces. Thursday's highs likely bounce back to near 40 and Saturday could even push closer to 50 after the precipitation leaves. Next week may even see a brief mild surge before colder air, but not deep Arctic air, returns.
Sometimes we get a quick 2-4-inch wet snow plop out of systems like these, and sometimes they pass by harmlessly. I'll keep monitoring for any clues for what may happen, though there will be some inherent uncertainty right up to when the precipitation starts.
